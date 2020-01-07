Investigation launched into passenger who collapsed at CJIA

Latest update January 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) has launched an investigation after a male passenger collapsed and died while boarding an outgoing American Airlines flight early Sunday morning at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).
In response to a letter to the editor in Monday’s edition of the Kaieteur News which states that the airport had no defibrillator or staff appropriately trained to assist in such an emergency, the Ministry says that all necessary protocols were followed and executed in a manner with the hope of a better outcome.
According to the Ministry, the on-duty Port Health Officer had reported the details surrounding the passenger’s death to the MOPH as required.
