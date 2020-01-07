Guyanese family mourns as teen dies in Brampton hit-and-run

Peel police say a 16-year-old girl whose family came from Guyana has died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:30 a.m. after a passerby located the victim on the road, according to a globalnews.ca report.

“A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the eastbound traffic lanes,” said Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn at the scene.

Officials said the victim, later identified as Dianna Manan from Toronto, 16, had extensive trauma to her body and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators are treating this as a fail-to-remain and are urging anyone with information to contact the major collision bureau.

“The time of day, especially given that it was after midnight, really has limited the number of motorists that have come forward so we believe there may be additional motorists in the area that may not have yet had the opportunity to speak with our investigators,” said const. Akhil Mooken.

Police have not released a vehicle description.

Manan’s family is said from Canal, West Bank Demerara, and Berbice.