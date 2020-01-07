Guyanese family mourns as teen dies in Brampton hit-and-run

Latest update January 7th, 2020 12:59 AM
Peel police say a 16-year-old girl whose family came from Guyana has died in hospital following a hit-and-run in Brampton early Sunday morning.
Police responded to the area of Gore Road and Queen Street around 12:30 a.m. after a passerby located the victim on the road, according to a globalnews.ca report.
“A passing motorist discovered the body of a female lying in the eastbound traffic lanes,” said Insp. Stephen Duivensteyn at the scene.
Officials said the victim, later identified as Dianna Manan from Toronto, 16, had extensive trauma to her body and was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Investigators are treating this as a fail-to-remain and are urging anyone with information to contact the major collision bureau.
“The time of day, especially given that it was after midnight, really has limited the number of motorists that have come forward so we believe there may be additional motorists in the area that may not have yet had the opportunity to speak with our investigators,” said const. Akhil Mooken.
Police have not released a vehicle description.
Manan’s family is said from Canal, West Bank Demerara, and Berbice.
Jan 07, 2020The third annual Turbo knockout football tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. will resume tomorrow night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. This...
Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020
Jan 07, 2020
It is simply one of life’s saddest places on Planet Earth. Maybe it is the saddest. Guyana, my own country I am referring... more
There are two things which corrupt oil companies are good at when dealing with poor, developing countries. They are adept... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]