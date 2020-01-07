Guyana to soon benefit from UK anti-corruption programme via private school

By Kiana Wilburg

The absence of well-trained investigators in financial crimes is often deemed to be one of the biggest impediments to Guyana’s attempts at arresting grand corruption.

In an effort to help change this state of affairs, UK Financial Crimes Expert, Dr. Sam Sittlington, is in talks with School of the Nations with hopes of bringing a special ‘Financial Crime’ training programme that is suitable for accountants, auditors, Banks and investigators within Guyana’s law enforcement bodies.

During an interview with Kaieteur News, Dr. Sittlington noted that the programme which is currently running at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), London and Oxford Universities, and also soon to be provided to Government agencies in Malaysia and India, is organised by the Centre for International Law Enforcement.

The Centre is based within NTU’s School of Social Sciences and led by several experienced professionals in the areas of Policing, Criminology and Psychology.

The programme includes Anti-Corruption; Global Trends, Issues and Resolutions; Advanced Forensic Investigations; Complex Frauds; Proceeds of Crime and Money Laundering, Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorist Financing; Crime, Community and Neighbourhood; Applied Research Methods for Policing; and Crime Prevention.

Dr. Sittlington leads the Anti-corruption and Proceeds of Crime/Money Laundering modules. He noted that the courses build from Certificate to Masters (MSc.).

Also, Continuing Professional Development (CPD) courses for one day for many professionals such as lawyers, accountants, police, auditors, etc, would be available.

The Financial Crimes Expert said that the first week of each module (Five modules) is dedicated to face-to-face interaction and then the following three weeks the students are assessed.

In the final six months, the students are required to submit a dissertation on a chosen subject within the framework.

Kaieteur News understands that School of the Nations is thrilled to soon be a partner on the programme as it marries perfectly with other International programmes the school are currently offering.

When asked if he has intentions of introducing it to the University of Guyana, Dr. Sittlington said that attempts were made in this regard, but unfortunately, he received a very lackluster response.

Be that as it may, the International Consultant said that this programme is exactly what Guyana needs while noting that there are currently no courses in Guyana which give professionals access to such International expertise.

In addition, the qualification is UK recognised. It would assist students in further introductions to other avenues of education and employment in the future.