Greenidge got nuff time pon he hands

Carl Greenidge vex bad. He did get vex wid de Waterfalls paper when it publish how some of dem oil producing countries worse off than before dem find oil. Of course, de Waterfalls paper had some countries in de mix dat don’t produce oil.

Greenidge know de paper was wrong but wha he was more vex about was de fact dat de paper was focusing on African countries. Right away he seh de paper racist.

De paper do de research and come up wid de information. And dem boys seh in any case, even if Chinese countries or Indian countries got de same problem, reporting on de black countries don’t mek de person a racist.

Dem boys done decide dat dem gon tek Greenidge hint and clear up all dem errors it had in its report.

And he smart. He seh how he send de same letter he send to de Big Market paper, he did send to de Waterfalls paper. Dem boys know when he send letter to de Waterfalls paper, he does send to some odda people wukking at de paper.

Dis time dem boys can tell him dat he never send dat letter. In he passion, he decide to send it to de odda paper. Dis time he send de letter to de Waterfalls paper and dem boys glad because Greenidge seh dat Jagdeo wukking together wid de paper.

Well dat is a shocker because is only de odda day Jagdeo start reading de paper although he does tell dem reporters how he don’t read it. Of course, Jagdeo did hold a press conference to criticize Greenidge and dat thing get Greenidge really vex. Jagdeo seh Greenidge wrong to call de paper racist.

But one thing got dem boys smiling. All de years Greenidge didn’t got time to write letters in de press. But he got time now. He don’t have to go to parliament and he is not a Minister suh he don’t have to go to wuk.

Dat is how he finding time to write all dem letters.

Talk half and wait fuh anodda Greenidge response.