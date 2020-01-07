Fire destroys three homes in separate incidents

Yesterday morning, three minors were rescued by heroic neighbours after the home they were in alone caught fire at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Reports are that the three children were left alone in the home while their parents were several doors away. It was the smoke emanating from the house that sparked the alarm that sent neighbours running over and rescuing the children.

It is unclear how the fire started but the entire two-storey wooden building was reduced to ashes. The parents have been detained by the police.

In another incident in Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice a two-storey wooden building was completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning around 10:30.

Kaieteur News understands that a teenager (15-year-old) and her younger sibling were left home alone when the inferno began. Their parents were at work. It was the neighbours who managed to tame the blaze and moved the children to safety until the fire tender arrived.

According to a senior police source, the children were playing with matches which caused the blaze to start.

Meanwhile, at Tucber Park, New Amsterdam on Sunday, a home was completely destroyed after an electrical fan overheated and caught onto a combustible item which blew up. The caretaker of the home was nowhere to be located. The owner of the home resides in Canada.