Latest update January 7th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Fire destroys three homes in separate incidents

Jan 07, 2020 News 0

Yesterday morning, three minors were rescued by heroic neighbours after the home they were in alone caught fire at Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice.

Bath Settlement house

Reports are that the three children were left alone in the home while their parents were several doors away. It was the smoke emanating from the house that sparked the alarm that sent neighbours running over and rescuing the children.
It is unclear how the fire started but the entire two-storey wooden building was reduced to ashes. The parents have been detained by the police.
In another incident in Cumberland Village, East Canje Berbice a two-storey wooden building was completely destroyed by fire yesterday morning around 10:30.
Kaieteur News understands that a teenager (15-year-old) and her younger sibling were left home alone when the inferno began. Their parents were at work. It was the neighbours who managed to tame the blaze and moved the children to safety until the fire tender arrived.
According to a senior police source, the children were playing with matches which caused the blaze to start.
Meanwhile, at Tucber Park, New Amsterdam on Sunday, a home was completely destroyed after an electrical fan overheated and caught onto a combustible item which blew up. The caretaker of the home was nowhere to be located. The owner of the home resides in Canada.

More in this category

Sports

Turbo football resumes tomorrow night at MOE ground

Turbo football resumes tomorrow night at MOE ground

Jan 07, 2020

The third annual Turbo knockout football tournament that is sponsored by Guyana Beverages Inc. will resume tomorrow night at the Ministry of Education (MOE) ground on Carifesta Avenue. This...
Read More
Trophy Stall to kick start EBFA 2020 Season with U-13 League sponsorship

Trophy Stall to kick start EBFA 2020 Season with...

Jan 07, 2020

Priyanna Ramdhani wins Silver at 2020 Honolulu Open A-Division Badminton Tourney

Priyanna Ramdhani wins Silver at 2020 Honolulu...

Jan 07, 2020

Jaguars departed Guyana yesterday for 2020 PCL

Jaguars departed Guyana yesterday for 2020 PCL

Jan 07, 2020

Hopetown FC outfitted by Owen Humphrey

Hopetown FC outfitted by Owen Humphrey

Jan 07, 2020

Guyanese Boxers arrives in Cuba

Guyanese Boxers arrives in Cuba

Jan 07, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019