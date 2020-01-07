Father of 4 charged with murdering Black Bush Polder farmer over cattle accusation

A 33-year-old father of four yesterday appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh to answer to the indictable charge of murder.

Remanded to prison is Bertram Ramnauth, 33, of Lot 88 Johanna South, Black Bush Polder.

The charge read that between December 30, 2019 and January 1, 2020 Ramnauth murdered Navin Dhuman, called “Jack”, a 36-year-old farmer of Johanna North, Black Bush Polder.

Attorney-at-law Sasha Roberts, stood in for Attorney Mursalin Bhaccus who will be representing the accused, told the court that Ramnauth does not have any previous misdemeanours and he is denying that he committed the act. Disclosures were requested and the next court date was set for January 21.

Dhuman was bludgeoned to the head allegedly by Ramnauth during a heated argument over cattle destroying his rice crop on December 30, 2019.

Dhuman’s mother, Indranie Ramjanam, had told reporters that he left home late Monday afternoon to confront a resident and to inform them about their cattle which was destroying his rice crop. Ramjanam said, “Dem end up and argue like and then dem start beat am. Then he picks up he bicycle, and he ride away but they follow he with dem motorbike and lash am with the iron bar behind he head and start beat he more”.

She added that her son, although injured reportedly dragged his bloody body to a friend’s house, a distance away and they contacted her.

He was rushed to the Mibicuri Public Hospital but shortly after, was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Due to his condition, he was again moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Dhuman suffered internal bleeding and extensive brain damage.