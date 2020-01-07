Education Minister commissions two new schools in Region One

…Canal Bank Primary receives boat and engine

On the day that schools reopened across the country after the Christmas holidays, Minister of Education Dr. Nicolette Henry commissioned two new schools in Region One (Barima-Waini) and also visited a number of schools as is customary on the resumption of classes.

The two schools that were commissioned are Port Kaituma Primary Annex, located at Canal Bank some four miles from Central Port Kaituma; and White Water Nursery Annex located at White Water.

Minister of Education, Dr. Nicolette Henry and Minister of Social Cohesion with responsibility for Sports and Culture, Dr. George Norton, were present for the commissioning of both institutions.

The Education Minister said that her visit to the region was ‘two-fold’ since aside from commissioning the schools, she wanted to meet with teachers and students across Region One.

It is against this background that prior to the commissioning, Dr. Henry visited North West Secondary and Mabaruma Nursery schools to personally thank the teachers for the work they do continuously. She also wished the children a successful school term.

Addressing the importance of the new structures, Minister Henry said that it is imperative for all involved in the education delivery process to work collectively to ensure the reduction in the disparity that exists between schools on the coast and those located in the hinterland.

She noted that a conducive learning environment will bring about the educational outcomes that are necessary to mould 21st-century students who will be able to compete and function on a global level.

Minister Henry said that it will take a collective approach by the school, parents, the community and the Ministry of Education to maximise the use of the new edifice.

The Education Minister reminded those gathered of the Decade of Development spoken about by President David Granger and that this development has commenced and that it is education that will be the cornerstone for this initiative.

Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton, said that the children who will benefit are living in an exciting time. Minister Norton is of this view since according to him, such modern facilities outfitted with modern sanitary and other facilities was unheard of in times past.

Minister Norton, expressing similar sentiments as the Minister of Education, believes that the region is poised to achieve great things.

He said that more trained teachers are now teaching in the region even as more are being trained to ensure every child is exposed to quality education.

The two schools were built at a combined cost of just over $20M. In the case of the school at Canal Bank, it was noted that children in the immediate and catchment areas will no longer have to trek some four to five miles to attend the Port Kaituma Primary school.

The school also received a boat and engine that were handed over by Ministers Norton and Henry.