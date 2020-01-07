Commissioner General should dispose of vehicles to maximise revenues

– Auditor General

In a recent Auditor General report, the findings stressed the distribution of vehicles and other items that could have garnered a large sum of revenue.

The report also made reference to the persons who were awarded vehicles and other items.

The distribution of at least two vehicles was somehow assigned to various Government agencies instead of to the highest bidder that was approved by the Commissioner General.

This drew attention to the cases where the revenues could have been maximised. Instead, items and vehicles were sold to persons who are not bidders.

It was understood that the Commissioner General makes provisions for him to distribute the items in any manner as he may direct. Although he is deemed fit to do so it was advised that it should be done with the intention of maximising the revenues.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) has two states of disposing vehicles “Want of Entry” and “Seized Motor Vehicle,” These are by way of sealed bidders after the said vehicles are placed on the official gazette and subsequently advertised if claims were not made during the mandated claim period.

Interested bidders then have the opportunity to examine the assets before submitting their actual bids. The award then goes to the highest bidder whose bid is equal to or above an amount that is sufficient to pay all duties, expenses, rent and charges in a fair and transparent manner.

However those were not the cases with the vehicles that were previously sold at the GRA.

In few obscene cases recalled, a Honda ATV was sold to an individual by the authority for approximately $161,000 when a sealed bid was made by a bidder for the sum of $285,000.

Earlier in the year the GRA invited sealed bids for the purchase of 34 vehicles. This raised concerns after they were disposed without being sold to any successful bidders. There was reference to the 71 vehicles the sale of which saw the GRA lose some $14.475M in revenues.

The Audit Office has also raised concerns in the past about the disposal of Want of Entry vehicles but Commissioner General (CG) Godfrey Statia had assured that the questions are routine and the procedure used has been above board in every case.

This is one matter that raises a lot of speculations among individuals. Thorough assessments should be done during the bidding process and while the purchase is being made to ensure a clean and fair process.

Steps must also be taken to ensure the money goes exactly to Guyana’s revenue, for these revenues contribute to fair share to the health and other major sectors in the national economy.

GRA has maintained the concept of the authority needed to engage in practices that enable the flow of maximum revenues where the matters of bidding are concerned.