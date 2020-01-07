Butcher who tried to arrest man, charged

A 23-year-old butcher of A 95 East La Penitence, Georgetown, was yesterday hauled before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, after he was charged for restraining a man, whom he tried to take control of and carry him to the Police Station.

The defendant, George Smith, a father of three, appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts to deny the charge which stated that on, December 22, 2019, at Hadfield Street, Georgetown, he prevented Andy Gibson from going about his business, freely.

Smith is being represented by Attorney-at-law Adrian Thompson. The lawyer told the court that based on the information he received, his client confronted Gibson, based on an allegation that the Gibson stole some money from Smith’s mother.

On the day in question, when the defendant approached Gibson and tried to arrest him and carry him to the Police Station, Gibson resisted. The matter was reported and the defendant was later arrested and charged for wrongful restraining.

Thompson then made a bail application for his client to be released on a reasonable amount of bail, and it was later granted by the Magistrate.

Police prosecutor Gittens made no objection to bail being granted to the defendant. The matter was adjourned to January 27, 2020, and the defendant was granted $40,000, bail.