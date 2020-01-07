Bodies in hotel room… Female threatened to poison children

By Shikema Dey

As police work to ascertain a motive behind the suspected suicide of an East Coast Demerara couple, new developments are coming to the forefront.

Kaieteur News was told that the young woman had threatened her two children days before reportedly ingesting a poisonous substance with her boyfriend.

The bodies of 26-year-old Kevin Vishal Singh, of Lot 18 Agriculture Road, Triumph, East Coast Demerara, and 25-year-old Subrina Nandram, called Priya, of Block 8’ Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, were discovered late Sunday by employees at the Aracari Hotel and Resort, in a locked bedroom.

The couple reportedly booked the room on Saturday and was scheduled to check out the next day. But Singh had indicated that they will be staying an extra night.

The man was said to have told the receptionist that he would be coming to pay for the extra night soon.

But around 15:00 hrs, Singh had still not paid the bill. Calls were made again to the couple’s room. This time, they went unanswered.

Checks were made at the room and hotel employees found the door locked.

Security personnel were then summoned to force the door open.

On entering, staffers saw a green liquid on the bed, and on an area on the floor leading to the bathroom. They then found Singh and Nandram’s bodies in the bathtub.

Family members of the couple are baffled as to a reason why the young couple would want to take their own life.

But Subrina Nandram’s relatives disclosed that the woman told her two children that she would feed them a poisonous substance.

According to relatives, Nandram was married before and bore two children in that union. The children’s father resides in the US while the children stay with Nandram’s parents in Mon Repos.

It was said that for Christmas, the two children went to spend three weeks with their mother and upon returning, the older child told his grandparents that his mother told them that she would ‘give them poison to drink’.

Family members are still reeling from the shock of the incident and cannot understand why the couple would commit such an act since no one object to their relationship.

Meanwhile, an autopsy is still to be conducted.