We are better together!

Happy 2020 to all Guyanese. On March 2, general and regional elections will be held in Guyana. A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) will be contesting these elections once again as a coalition.

The seven political parties that make up our coalition have come together with a single vision and a common mission. We are committed to give full meaning to our national Constitution by creating an inclusionary democracy.

The Constitution of the Cooperative of Guyana, enjoins: ‘The principal objective of the state is to establish an inclusionary democracy by providing increasing opportunities for the participation of citizens and their organisations in the management and decision-making processes of the state’

As we start this new year, A Partnership for National Unity renews it resolve to continue its work to achieve national unity in Guyana. APNU firmly believes that a Government of National Unity is the first step in realizing the vision of an inclusive, just and equitable society. The economic, social and psychological benefits will be numerous. Such a government will enable the Guyanese society to attain its full potential. It will unleash the creative drive of all of our peoples and release the energies of investors (local and foreign), workers and farmers.

APNU has never ceased to pursue the ideal of national unity. We have avoided the adoption of superficial solutions which do not involve the masses of our people and which do not resolve the deep-seated prejudices, which impede national unity.

The Partnership is guided by the sage warning that an understanding or compromise between leaders is no guarantee of unity amongst the rank and file unless there is a serious and honest attempt to spread the message of unity further down. Each group, almost as a condition of support, will look at its leaders to further its own narrow cause, no matter how unreasonable it may be in the context of the national cause and interest.

APNU recognises that the political, economic, and social situation in Guyana has changed over the years, but the need for national unity still persists. Our multi-party partnership and coalition with the AFC (we believe) allows us the best means of achieving national unity. This is the grand mission of A Partnership for National Unity.

APNU is cognizant of the historical damage that racial hatred and political prejudice has wrought. APNU respects the rights of every ethnic, religious and social group. APNU will not relent in its endeavour to remove all impediments to national unity.

The psychological benefits of national unity are such that social tension is minimised and social cohesion is maximised. Enhanced inter-communal harmony, improved morale and an increase in general social and political stability can translate into important economic benefit for all Guyanese.

In 2015, President Granger established a Ministry of Social Cohesion charged with combating exclusion and marginalisation, creating a sense of belonging and promoting upward mobility.

National Unity is an imperative in Guyana’s current political, social and economic circumstances. In a plural society like ours, there is a clear choice between the uplifting benefits of cooperation and the downside of destructive political competition. The time has come for all Guyanese to make the right choice; the choice to see realised the dream of national unity, under the banner of APNU+AFC

APNU+AFC is committed to ending the ‘winner-take-all’ politics and building inclusive, responsive and accountable governance. Unlike the PPP, we are aware that the tide of political ideas in Guyana has turned. A Partnership for National Unity has brought a new politics into being. We have at the core of our commitment – a new covenant-between the citizens and the government. We believe passionately that all Guyanese are entitled to the benefits of a ‘good life’ in the country of their birth.

APNU therefore restates our resolve to work along with any agencies, organisations, persons and political parties in order to achieve the ideal of forging unity among the people of Guyana. We are better together!

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)