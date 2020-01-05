Vagrant killed during row over sleeping spot.

Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
– two in custody
An argument between three homeless persons turned deadly yesterday morning when one of the vagrants stabbed the other to the chest.
The victim has been identified only as “Tony”. Imran Khan called Peter, 31, and Dave Jacobs called David, a 19-year-old labourer, of no fixed place of abode, were both arrested by ranks of the Springlands Police Station soon after.
Kaieteur News was informed that just around 1:00 am Saturday at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, “Tony” , Khan and Jacobs usually sleep on the vacant Skeldon Market stalls at night. They began to argue about the sleeping space on the stall.
The argument between the vagrants escalated and “Tony” was dealt a stab to his chest area.
Clad in a grey and white striped jersey and a blue shorts, “Tony” was found in a fetal position with his hands clutching at his chest.
A closer examination by ranks revealed that he was bleeding from the chest. He was subsequently taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, police sources have since indicated that both men while being questioned, accused each other of committing the act.
The body of the deceased is currently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
Jan 05, 2020Colin Mc Ewan Jr. emerged champion (King) of Orrin Boston and Friends last Sunday 2019 Pull-A -Rama Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Turning Point. There was a prompt start to the...
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
I was born in an era where the prevailing zeitgeist was to philosophically question everything handed down to my generation.... more
Every party in Guyana has a plan. It is called making promises. But no sooner is the ink dry on the results of the elections,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]