Vagrant killed during row over sleeping spot.

– two in custody

An argument between three homeless persons turned deadly yesterday morning when one of the vagrants stabbed the other to the chest.

The victim has been identified only as “Tony”. Imran Khan called Peter, 31, and Dave Jacobs called David, a 19-year-old labourer, of no fixed place of abode, were both arrested by ranks of the Springlands Police Station soon after.

Kaieteur News was informed that just around 1:00 am Saturday at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, “Tony” , Khan and Jacobs usually sleep on the vacant Skeldon Market stalls at night. They began to argue about the sleeping space on the stall.

The argument between the vagrants escalated and “Tony” was dealt a stab to his chest area.

Clad in a grey and white striped jersey and a blue shorts, “Tony” was found in a fetal position with his hands clutching at his chest.

A closer examination by ranks revealed that he was bleeding from the chest. He was subsequently taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, police sources have since indicated that both men while being questioned, accused each other of committing the act.

The body of the deceased is currently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.