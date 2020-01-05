Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Vagrant killed during row over sleeping spot.

Jan 05, 2020 News 0

– two in custody

An argument between three homeless persons turned deadly yesterday morning when one of the vagrants stabbed the other to the chest.
The victim has been identified only as “Tony”. Imran Khan called Peter, 31, and Dave Jacobs called David, a 19-year-old labourer, of no fixed place of abode, were both arrested by ranks of the Springlands Police Station soon after.
Kaieteur News was informed that just around 1:00 am Saturday at Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Berbice, “Tony” , Khan and Jacobs usually sleep on the vacant Skeldon Market stalls at night. They began to argue about the sleeping space on the stall.
The argument between the vagrants escalated and “Tony” was dealt a stab to his chest area.
Clad in a grey and white striped jersey and a blue shorts, “Tony” was found in a fetal position with his hands clutching at his chest.
A closer examination by ranks revealed that he was bleeding from the chest. He was subsequently taken to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, police sources have since indicated that both men while being questioned, accused each other of committing the act.
The body of the deceased is currently at the Skeldon Mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

More in this category

Sports

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. is King of Orrin Boston and Friends Pull-A-Rama competition

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. is King of Orrin Boston and Friends Pull-A-Rama...

Jan 05, 2020

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. emerged champion (King) of Orrin Boston and Friends last Sunday 2019 Pull-A -Rama Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Turning Point. There was a prompt start to the...
Read More
Commitment shown by players and staff brought the results – GDF Head Coach Joseph Wilson

Commitment shown by players and staff brought the...

Jan 05, 2020

Top Shattas win three brothers Sports bar Inaugural Futsal tourney in Region one

Top Shattas win three brothers Sports bar...

Jan 05, 2020

Teams collide today in Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football final at Leonora

Teams collide today in Hammie Green Birthday...

Jan 05, 2020

Review of Squash in 2019 2019 Senior CASA win for Guyana was highlight of the year

Review of Squash in 2019 2019 Senior CASA win for...

Jan 05, 2020

Olympic hopefuls depart for 3-month training in Cuba

Olympic hopefuls depart for 3-month training in...

Jan 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019