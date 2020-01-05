Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

PPP condemns attack on contingent in South G’town

Jan 05, 2020

Reminds supporters of importance of conducting decent campaign
A People’s Progressive Party contingent being attacked by people purported to be APNU/AFC supporters in South Georgetown is receiving wide spread condemnation.
The incident sparked outrage after a video uploaded to social media showed several persons clad in APNU/AFC attire hurling insults and objects at the vehicle of PPP supporters as they passed through Laing Avenue, Georgetown.
The riotous behaviour drew a quick response from the PPP camp with the General Secretary of the Party, Bharrat Jagdeo appealing to its supporters to remain composed and to help conduct a decent campaign as the nation moves closer to the holding of a regional and general elections.
“As, we prepare for our campaign launch… I received a report of APNU-inspired and organised thuggery. We had a vehicle going somewhere in Georgetown and Laing Avenue and they organised a few people to block the road and stop the vehicles from passing.
“I always knew that APNU will become more desperate. As they see power slipping away from their grasp, they are going to resort to age old tactic of thuggery.”
Jagdeo said that the past few days witnessed acts of vandalism and thuggery organised the APNU’s leadership.
The PPP General Secretary nonetheless urged his supporters to remain steadfast as they move closer to the elections.
Jagdeo also called on the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC), the Guyana Elections Commission, (GECOM), and the international community to condemn these acts perpetrated by the APNU/AFC supporters.
Jagdeo’s appeal comes hours after PPP executive Anil Nandlall wrote to the Commissioner of Police requesting an “urgent” investigation into the alleged attack on activists of the PPP/C while they were driving through Sophia announcing their party’s campaign launch.

New 2019