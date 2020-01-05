Pensioner loses home to fire in Region One

Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

A fire of unknown origin destroyed a wooden house on Friday around 22:00 hrs at Mabaruma Settlement, North West District. Moreover, in the ruins the police found the burnt remains of someone suspected to be the caretaker.The caretaker, Judith Fredericks and a man called “Freshy” were seen drinking what was suspected to be High Wine at the said house a few hours before the fire erupted. She has been missing since the fire.
The house was owned by 73-year-old, Whitney Rampersaud, who was reportedly hospitalised at the time of the fire; he was taken to the Mabaruma Regional Hospital.
Subsequently, he was transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention the day before the incident, suffering from low blood pressure.
He occupied the home with his caretaker, Judith Frederick, who was left to watch over the house after he was hospitalised.
The scene was visited by police officers on Saturday morning around 05:49 hrs. They found human remains, which was taken the Mabaruma Regional Hospital Mortuary awaiting the post mortem examination.
The structure which was completely burnt had two doors and several windows around the building.
Electricity was ruled out since it was disconnected from the home since 2015. The dwellers would usually use a kerosene lamp and a generator at nights.
The matter was reported to the Mabaruma Police Station, investigations are ongoing.

 

