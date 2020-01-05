Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Panhandler’s home reduced to ashes

Jan 05, 2020 News 0

The home of a beggar was late Friday afternoon destroyed by fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

The remnants of the building

Reports are that the blaze started after 18:00 hrs when the individual only identified as “Sherry”, who occupied the building, left for Rose Hall Town.
The fire quickly razed the wooden edifice, which was located behind the Shaveh Hotel and Club.
Firefighters from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station arrived shortly after it began and managed to contain the flames before it spread to the nearby buildings. “Sherry” is now left homeless.
It is unclear what may have started the blaze but firefighters are currently investigating.

More in this category

Sports

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. is King of Orrin Boston and Friends Pull-A-Rama competition

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. is King of Orrin Boston and Friends Pull-A-Rama...

Jan 05, 2020

Colin Mc Ewan Jr. emerged champion (King) of Orrin Boston and Friends last Sunday 2019 Pull-A -Rama Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Turning Point. There was a prompt start to the...
Read More
Commitment shown by players and staff brought the results – GDF Head Coach Joseph Wilson

Commitment shown by players and staff brought the...

Jan 05, 2020

Top Shattas win three brothers Sports bar Inaugural Futsal tourney in Region one

Top Shattas win three brothers Sports bar...

Jan 05, 2020

Teams collide today in Hammie Green Birthday Inter-Ward football final at Leonora

Teams collide today in Hammie Green Birthday...

Jan 05, 2020

Review of Squash in 2019 2019 Senior CASA win for Guyana was highlight of the year

Review of Squash in 2019 2019 Senior CASA win for...

Jan 05, 2020

Olympic hopefuls depart for 3-month training in Cuba

Olympic hopefuls depart for 3-month training in...

Jan 05, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019