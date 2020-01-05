Panhandler’s home reduced to ashes

The home of a beggar was late Friday afternoon destroyed by fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.

Reports are that the blaze started after 18:00 hrs when the individual only identified as “Sherry”, who occupied the building, left for Rose Hall Town.

The fire quickly razed the wooden edifice, which was located behind the Shaveh Hotel and Club.

Firefighters from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station arrived shortly after it began and managed to contain the flames before it spread to the nearby buildings. “Sherry” is now left homeless.

It is unclear what may have started the blaze but firefighters are currently investigating.