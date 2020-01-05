Panhandler’s home reduced to ashes

Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM
The home of a beggar was late Friday afternoon destroyed by fire at Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice.
Reports are that the blaze started after 18:00 hrs when the individual only identified as “Sherry”, who occupied the building, left for Rose Hall Town.
The fire quickly razed the wooden edifice, which was located behind the Shaveh Hotel and Club.
Firefighters from the Rose Hall Town Fire Station arrived shortly after it began and managed to contain the flames before it spread to the nearby buildings. “Sherry” is now left homeless.
It is unclear what may have started the blaze but firefighters are currently investigating.
Jan 05, 2020Colin Mc Ewan Jr. emerged champion (King) of Orrin Boston and Friends last Sunday 2019 Pull-A -Rama Dominoes competition which was contested recently at Turning Point. There was a prompt start to the...
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
Jan 05, 2020
I was born in an era where the prevailing zeitgeist was to philosophically question everything handed down to my generation.... more
Every party in Guyana has a plan. It is called making promises. But no sooner is the ink dry on the results of the elections,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The contest for the post of Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS) is now... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]