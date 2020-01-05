Is sheer cat watching milk

Dis is de time when people does start to complain bout hard guava season. And dis is de time when dem criminals does look to attack people because dem and all does complain bout how January hard.

Friday night, some men and a woman go to a Chinese shop to rob it. By de time dem start to rob de shop owner and a customer, a man call out to de Chinese shop owner and was madness. One of de bandits decide dat he gon attack de man who call out to de shop owner. He would never attack anodda person.

Anodda one deh in hospital wid a bullet wound and de police guarding him. And de smartest person in de mix-up is a woman. She manage to get away. She didn’t go in no getaway car.

But wha surprise dem boys was when dem find out dat one of de bandits was a policeman. De man in de Special Branch which mean dat he is one of dem who does spy pon people.

He was de one who was driving de getaway car. Dis time de people who get rob was chasing de bandits. De police set up roadblock but de bandits was driving too fast because dem pass de Leonora Police Station. Dem get ketch at Den Amstel.

Now dem boys want to know why de criminals leffing town and going to de country to commit a crime then drive de one road to go back to town. Anyhow, when dem reach de roadblock, de policeman seh how he is a cop but de police on de outside see a man bleeding in de back seat. Dat is wha nail all of dem.

Dem got bandits in Berbice who also robbing people. Some of dem rob a man last night. Dem beat de owner and tek way he money, he sister money and he saaro bai money.

Dem boys don’t believe dat de police been in dis mix-up but then again nobody can’t be sure.

Talk half and don’t put cat fuh watch milk.