Guyana assumes Chair of OAS Permanent Council

Dr. Riyad Insanally, Guyana’s Ambassador to the United States of America has assumed the position of Chair of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States (OAS).

In a ceremony at the headquarters of the Organization in Washington DC, Dr. Insanally stated, “This is a great honour for Guyana, especially as we will be celebrating 50 years as a republic on February 23, 2020.

“I am very well aware of the importance of the role of the Permanent Council and the necessity of strengthening its capacity to enhance the organisation’s ability to respond to all its members needs.”

Guyana has been an active participant in the Organization of American States since 1991. At present, Guyana’s Ambassador to Washington D.C., Dr. Riyad Insanally, serves as Ambassador.

Insanally is a career diplomat with over 25 years’ experience at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and in international organisations.

He studied Modern Languages and Latin American Studies and holds an MA and MPhil from the University of Cambridge and a PhD from Harvard University.