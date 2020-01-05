Latest update January 5th, 2020 12:59 AM

Armed bandits beat and rob WCB clothing store owner.

A clothing store owner is currently nursing injuries to his eye and head after three men, armed with guns, invaded his business place around 19:00 hrs yesterday.

Bhandi Luckicharran

Bhandi Luckicharran, of Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, told this publication that he was just about to close his store when the men rushed up behind him and demanded that he, his sister and brother-in-law lie on the floor.
He added that he was dealt a lash to his face and about his head while the gunman ordered him to hand over all that he had in his possession.
He stated that he had $150,000 in cash that he gave to the bandit while the two others took what they could from his business.
His sister was robbed of $15,000 in cash, diamond and gold rings, along with other jewellery. The DVR for the surveillance cameras, two laptop computers, Brazilian gold jewellery and other items were also stolen.
The men after carrying out the traumatising ordeal, escaped with the loot in a silver-coloured Toyota Premio. The police arrived shortly after and statements were taken.
Luckicharran was treated for his injuries at the Fort Wellington Hospital.

