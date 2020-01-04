Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Thieves grab motorbike from owner in brazen daylight robbery

Jan 04, 2020

Thieves no longer roam in the dead of the night but choose to brazenly attack in the light of day, having no regard for authority and forcing persons to be on alert even while carrying out daily errands.

One of the thieves holding on to the motorcycle while his two friends search the victim on the ground next to the car

This was the case for a young biker, who was forcefully relieved of his motorcycle and other valuables by three men in broad daylight on Campbell Avenue, Campbellville, yesterday.
CCTV footage shows the robbery lasted mere seconds and the thieves were unmasked.
The video shows a young man standing near his bike while three other men, entered the view, appearing like normal citizens strolling pass.
But while the man was starting his motorcycle, the trio circled back and one snatched around his neck, from behind.
The victim tried to put up a fight but was dragged to the ground and searched, while one of the three men hopped on the bike. After being satisfied with their find, another thief got on the bike as a pillion rider and two of them made off, leaving the third bandit to escape on foot.
The victim stood helplessly and watched as the men sped off with his bike and whatever valuables he had on his possession.
‘A’ Division Commander, Senior Superintendent Edgar Thomas told Kaieteur News that while there has been no report of the incident, they will be looking into the matter.
Commander Thomas urged that persons exercise extreme caution while shopping and carrying out other daily activities, as unscrupulous characters roam the streets, looking to pounce on their next victim.

  • SPENDING THE EARLY WINDFALL

    Oil production began on 20th December last year, and not even a photograph was sent to the media by either the government... more

