Storm Bird whips them again at Rising Sun New Year’s Day Presidential horserace meet

The Rising Sun Turf Club at Arima Park, West Coast Berbice, came to life on New Year’s Day as a bumper crowd was on hand to see Storm Bird for the second straight meet in less than a week destroy the field in another gate to pole whipping to take the feature C class event at the Better Way Entertainment Presidential Cup horserace meet.

The one mile event, which had a top purse of $700,000 and trophy available, saw Storm Bird trained by Fazal Habibulla and ridden by Trinidadian Jockey Razzack flying out of the starting gates as the others tried to play catch up.

Strom Bird with Razack in full control dusted its opponents as it kicked up a storm in blowing away the competition to win by a wide margin.

The much talked about Don’t Overlook, was completely overlooked as it trailed in second ahead of the improving TNT with Lucky Star having another bad day pitching in fourth.

There were some close events throughout the day.

It was a close call in the event for G class horse which was won by Chameli, trained by Grey and ridden by the Jamaican Brian Blake as it edge out Santa Cruz Lady and TNT into second and third respectively to take the $350,000 winners money and trophy.

Not This Time with Colin Ross abode made sure that it was its time as it out ran Miss Olympic to take pole position and the $300,000 and trophy in the ‘I’ class and lover race. Valentina and Sunday Silencer were silenced into third and fourth positions.

Perfect Pleasure ridden by Colin Ross had a perfect race and it ran away with the event for two year old animals. In the interim it won the $200,000 and trophy available from Perfect Drift, Symbol and Holy Night.

The event for J and K and lower non-winners for 2018-2019 was won by Uprising as it took the top prize and trophy from Sunday Silencer, Touch My Cash, and Secret Flyer.

The handlers of Cherish Me will be cherishing its performance as it won the L class open race from Song Bird, First Prince and Touch D Cash.

Colin Ross was the champion jockey on show and he received a trophy, compliments of Managing Director of Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich.