Ramnauth guides Success to four-wicket win in T20 softball fixture

A fine all-round performance from Rabindra Ramnauth guided Success to a four-wicket victory over Line Top when the teams collided in a T20 softball fixture recently at Success ground, East Coast Demerara.

Ramnauth produced a fine spell, grabbing 4-41 to help bowl out Line Top for 135 in 14 overs, batting first. Veda John showed some resistance with 43 which included three fours and two sixes. Success Masters responded with 136-6 in 16 overs. Anand Rooplall struck two fours and two sixes in a top score of 39, while man-of-the-match Ramnauth made 21 with four fours.

In another fixture that was played on January1, Success All Stars beat Success Masters by nine wickets. Success Masters took first strike and were sent packing for 64 in 12 overs. Ramnauth scored 20 as Surjupaul Deosarran picked 4-12 and Mahendra Seepersaud 3-10.

Success All stars replied with 66-1 in 12 overs. Deosarran made 18 not out and was named man-of-the match, while Chris Sukram contributed 14; Gary Singh took 1-16.

Organsiers Rafman Ali expressed gratitude to the sponsors; Zeko Industrial and Jaikishun Construction.