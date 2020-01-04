Porter charged for allegedly stealing slippers, blanket

Twenty-five-year-old Sasenarine Nanhu, of 23 Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday hauled before the court to answer to a simple larceny charge, which alleged that he stole over $1M in goods from his workplace.

Nanhu was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when the charge was read to him. He entered a not guilty plea.

The charge alleges that on December 12, 2019, at Lot 5 Public Road, La Penitence, while being employed as a porter, Nanhu stole a quantity of slippers valued at $592,000, and blankets at a value of $432,000, property of Ashkay Alli.

The police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, but highlighted that some of the alleged stolen items was recovered on the defendant. Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 14.