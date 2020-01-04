Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Porter charged for allegedly stealing slippers, blanket

Jan 04, 2020 News 0

Twenty-five-year-old Sasenarine Nanhu, of 23 Mahaica Public Road, East Coast Demerara, was yesterday hauled before the court to answer to a simple larceny charge, which alleged that he stole over $1M in goods from his workplace.
Nanhu was arraigned in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus when the charge was read to him. He entered a not guilty plea.
The charge alleges that on December 12, 2019, at Lot 5 Public Road, La Penitence, while being employed as a porter, Nanhu stole a quantity of slippers valued at $592,000, and blankets at a value of $432,000, property of Ashkay Alli.
The police prosecutor made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant, but highlighted that some of the alleged stolen items was recovered on the defendant. Magistrate Isaacs-Marcus granted the defendant bail in the sum of $100,000 and the matter was adjourned to February 14.

More in this category

Sports

GCB local youth cricket review

GCB local youth cricket review

Jan 04, 2020

B’ce win double in U-19s, Dem win U-17s & U-15s, GT win female U-17s By Sean Devers Berbice won both the three-day and 50 overs formats in the Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County tournaments with...
Read More
Ramnauth guides Success to four-wicket win in T20 softball fixture

Ramnauth guides Success to four-wicket win in T20...

Jan 04, 2020

Storm Bird whips them again at Rising Sun New Year’s Day Presidential horserace meet

Storm Bird whips them again at Rising Sun New...

Jan 04, 2020

GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be contested today

GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be...

Jan 04, 2020

Success and Line Top over-35 teams to clash tomorrow

Success and Line Top over-35 teams to clash...

Jan 04, 2020

Intermediate competition to make return this year; Linden to host Novice

Intermediate competition to make return this...

Jan 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • SPENDING THE EARLY WINDFALL

    Oil production began on 20th December last year, and not even a photograph was sent to the media by either the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019