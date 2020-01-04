Murder of gold miner Deon Stoll… Chief Magistrate recuses herself from case

By Trishan Craig

Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan yesterday announced that she has recused herself from the case in relation to the murder of prominent gold miner, Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.

Yesterday the eight persons charged in relation to the murder made another court appearance. Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers told the court that the prosecution’s file is complete and ready for the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) to commence.

This was after he made full disclosure of five remaining witnesses’ statements and 12 discs which have the recorded interviews and confrontations held with the defendants.

Chief Magistrate McLennan then stated that she has recused herself from the matter based on the fact that one of the defendants, Dr. Alanzo De Santos, is a serving member of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

This, it was noted, would come as a conflict of interest to the magistrate as she is a serving Colonel in the GDF. The matter remains in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, as she transferred the case to Senior Magistrate Leron Daly.

The matter will come up for hearing again before Senior Magistrate Daly on January 27, 2019. The defendants remain on remand until that time.

Four of the defendants were charged with murder while the others, were charged with accessory to murder.

Charged with murder in the course or furtherance of a robbery committed on Deon Stoll, are Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’, Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox. The incident took place on October 14, last at Da Silva Street, Newtown.

Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie, were charged with accessory after the fact.