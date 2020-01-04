MORE GDF PROMOTIONS

TO ACTING CORPORAL/ SUBSTANTIVE CORPORAL

21580 Sub LCPL Milton Isaacs, 6 Inf Bn;

21595 Sub LCPL Avery Fraser, 6 Inf Bn;

22103 Sub LCPL Akeem Houston, 6 Inf Bn

TO ACTING CORPORAL

19264 Sub LCPL Dennis Allen, DHQ (MT Pool);

19290 Sub LCPL Osafo Alves, DHQ (Int Corps);

19997 Sub LCPL Irma Adrian, Agri Corps;

21654 Sub LCPL Richard Mc Donald, DHQ (COS Office);

23380 Sub LCPL Mondaie Branford, DHQ (COS Office);

22994 Sub LCPL Triston Petrie, 31 SF Sqn;

23141 Sub LCPL Orlando Norton, 31 SF Sqn;

23208 Sub LCPL Quancy Alleyne, 31 SF Sqn;

23264 Sub LCPL Neil Anthon, 31 SF Sqn;

22766 Sub LCPL Michael Persaud , 31 SF Sqn;

22910 Sub LCPL Akeem Bernard, 31 SF Sqn;

23508 Sub LCPL Timothy Adams, 31 SF Sqn;

23429 Sub LCPL Joshua Fraser, 31 SF Sqn;

23004 Sub LCPL Adrian Alleyne , 31 SF Sqn;

23009 Sub LCPL Travon Blackman, DHQ (Int Corps);

22993 Sub LCPL Wilbert Smartt, DHQ (Int Corps);

21125 Sub LCPL Leroy Cozier, DHQ (Int Corps);

21952 Sub LCPL Shinella Adams, DHQ (GPD);

23431 Sub LCPL Keith Gillis, DHQ (GPD);

22638 Sub LCPL Lancell Captain, 21 Arty Coy;

22635 Sub LCPL Tiffany Williams, 21 Arty Coy;

22610 Sub LCPL Ronald Nicholas, 21 Arty Coy;

23191 Sub LCPL Aubrey Greene, DHQ (Sports Corps);

21161 Sub LCPL Anthony Hope, DHQ (Sports Corps);

23463 Sub LCPL Leon Andrews DHQ (Sports Corps);

22346 Sub LCPL Candacy Alder, 5SSB;

23290 Sub LCPL Darrel George, 5SSB;

23023 Sub LCPL Carlon Europe, 5SSB;

23117 Sub LCPL Pernell Gordon , 5SSB;

22087 Sub LCPL Rushell Coates, BC(A);

20421 Sub LCPL Dwayne Allicock, BC(A);

22034 Sub LCPL Fulencity Holder, BC(A);

22401 Sub LCPL James Rahaman, BC (A);

23032 Sub LCPL Rolex Glasgow, BC (A);

22014 Sub LCPL Nakita Munroe, BC(A);

23172 Sub LCPL Julius Archer, BC(A);

23040 Sub LCPL Marvin Alexander, BC(A);

23357 Sub LCPL Odafi Gordon, BC(A);

22218 Sub LCPL Colwick De Jonge, 1 Inf Bn;

22632 Sub LCPL Nicholas Chisholm ,1 Inf Bn;

20347 Sub LCPL Anthony Sam, 1 Inf Bn;

22831 Sub LCPL Marvin Barnes, 1 Inf Bn;

22662 Sub LCPL Aleel Chung, 1 Inf Bn;

22056 Sub LCPL Shanesea Jack, 1 Inf Bn;

20437 Sub LCPL Rodwin Fraser, 1 Inf Bn;

20788 Sub LCPL Percival Sumner ,1 Inf Bn;

21763 Sub LCPL Odiel Williams, Air Corps;

22262 Sub LCPL Sheron London, Air Corps;

23418 Sub LCPL Oziel Sam, Air Corps;

23371 Sub LCPL Denzil De Jonge, Air Corps;

22482 Sub LCPL Kevin Edwards, DHQ (G4 Branch);

21293 Sub LCPL Charlton Mc Rae, BC(S);

23105 Sub LCPL Donston Richmond, DHQ (Med Corps);

22949 Sub LCPL Melisa Jhalu, DHQ (Med Corps);

22956 Sub LCPL Dellon Lewis, DHQ (Med Corps);

23155 Sub LCPL Kevin Mc Kenzie, DHQ (Med Corps);

22303 Sub LCPL Latoya Witter DHQ (Med Corps);

21856 Sub LCPL Kevin Clinton DHQ;

23210 Sub LCPL Harold Barrow DHQ (AG Office);

22951 Sub LCPL Desia Matthews DHQ (QMG Office);

23508 Sub LCPL Timothy Adams; DHQ (G5 Branch)

22910 Sub LCPL Akeem Bernard DHQ (G5 Branch);

20002 Sub LCPL Eon Bacchus Band Corps;

21559 Sub LCPL Lashanna Lynch DHQ (G5 Branch);

21540 Sub LCPL Colwin Duncan 6 Inf Bn;

21573 Sub LCPL Daeseia Junior DHQ (G5 Branch);

22766 Sub LCPL Michael Persaud DHQ (G5 Branch);

22639 Sub LCPL Sharmaine David DHQ (G5 Branch);

22136 Sub LCPL Adoceno Rodrigues 4 Engr Bn;

22231 Sub LCPL Esmond Moore 4 Engr Bn;

22337 Sub LCPL Shaneeka Thom 4 Engr Bn;

22458 Sub LCPL Steven Grant Trg Corps;

Sub LCPL Jason Perreira Trg Corps;

23004 Sub LCPL Adrian Alleyne DHQ (G5 Branch);

23063 Sub LCPL Nijaun Hooke DHQ (G5 Branch);

23086 Sub LCPL Calvin Crawford DHQ (Sig Corps);

23212 Sub LCPL Rondell Dean DHQ (Sig Corps);

23273 Sub LCPL Dwight Papin 4 Engr Bn;

22792 Sub LCPL Mervin Rawlins Band Corps;

23317 Sub LCPL Deron Harvey Band Corps;

23723 Sub LCPL Michael Torrington DHQ (G3 Branch)

TO SUBSTANTIVE LANCE CORPORAL

24415 Ag LCPL Teon Bowen DHQ (MT Pool);

24376 Ag LCPL Jason Johnson DHQ (MT Pool);

23295 Ag LCPL Ajani Collins DHQ (MT Pool);

23696 Ag LCPL Samuel Lowenfield Band Corps;

24160 Ag LCPL Samuels Fields Band Corps;

23580 Ag LCPL Nolan Portsmouth Band Corps;

23828 Ag LCPL Yannick Williams Band Corps;

21290 Ag LCPL Mark Bernard GPM;

23856 Ag LCPL Tiffany Pigrim DHQ (CU);

24564 Ag LCPL Debora Vanderstoop DHQ (CU);

23984 Ag LCPL Shelby Miller DHQ (CU);

18782 Ag LCPL Sedwyn Wilson 1 Inf Bn;

21723 Ag LCPL Kevin Henery 1 Inf Bn;

22489 Ag LCPL Richardson Wilson 1 Inf Bn;

22560 Ag LCPL Jamaul Gulliver 1 Inf Bn;

23119 Ag LCPL Nikel Cornelius1 Inf Bn;

23153 Ag LCPL Jamal Stuart 1 Inf Bn;

23225 Ag LCPL Jamal Austin1 Inf Bn;

23394 Ag LCPL Nicklon James 1 Inf Bn;

23403 Ag LCPL Alex Young 1 Inf Bn;

23539 Ag LCPL Stefon Nieuenkirk 1 Inf Bn;

23765 Ag LCPL Azim Heber 1 Inf Bn;

23829 Ag LCPL Euci Prince1 Inf Bn;

23919 Ag LCPL Raphael Collier 1 Inf Bn;

24119 Ag LCPL Steffon Hope1 Inf Bn;

24679 Ag LCPL Nikolai Moore 1 Inf Bn;

22397 Ag LCPL Terrence Collins 1 Inf Bn;

22582 Ag LCPL Jamal Sutton 1 Inf Bn;

22659 Ag LCPL Rodrick Bowen1 Inf Bn;

22987 Ag LCPL Kwammie Soso 1 Inf Bn;

23123 Ag LCPL Deon Elia 1 Inf Bn;

23375 Ag LCPL Akeem Neptune1 Inf Bn;

23434Ag LCPL Huzaifah Abubakar 1 Inf Bn;

23440 Ag LCPL Hakeem Chaluder 1 Inf Bn;

23469 Ag LCPL Lyncon Alexander 1 Inf Bn;

23791 Ag LCPL Akema Saul 1 Inf Bn;

23796 Ag LCPL Shaquelle Phillips 1 Inf Bn;

23798 Ag LCPL Nial Taylor 1 Inf Bn;

23948 Ag LCPL Shemar George 1 Inf Bn;

23979 Ag LCPL Denzil Whyte 1 Inf Bn;

24006Ag LCPL Jason Thomas 1 Inf Bn;

24372 Ag LCPL Kenford Chase 1 Inf Bn;

24380 Ag LCPL Kelon Bonds 1 Inf Bn;

24388 Ag LCPL Micheal Simmons 1 Inf Bn;

24396 Ag LCPL Odel Drakes 1 Inf Bn;

24408 Ag LCPL Junior Lachman1 Inf Bn

24542 Ag LCPL Rodsdale Byass 1 Inf Bn;

23419 Ag LCPL Kelvin Hinds Trg Corps