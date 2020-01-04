MORE GDF PROMOTIONS

Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
TO ACTING CORPORAL/ SUBSTANTIVE CORPORAL
21580 Sub LCPL Milton Isaacs, 6 Inf Bn;
21595 Sub LCPL Avery Fraser, 6 Inf Bn;
22103 Sub LCPL Akeem Houston, 6 Inf Bn
TO ACTING CORPORAL
19264 Sub LCPL Dennis Allen, DHQ (MT Pool);
19290 Sub LCPL Osafo Alves, DHQ (Int Corps);
19997 Sub LCPL Irma Adrian, Agri Corps;
21654 Sub LCPL Richard Mc Donald, DHQ (COS Office);
23380 Sub LCPL Mondaie Branford, DHQ (COS Office);
22994 Sub LCPL Triston Petrie, 31 SF Sqn;
23141 Sub LCPL Orlando Norton, 31 SF Sqn;
23208 Sub LCPL Quancy Alleyne, 31 SF Sqn;
23264 Sub LCPL Neil Anthon, 31 SF Sqn;
22766 Sub LCPL Michael Persaud , 31 SF Sqn;
22910 Sub LCPL Akeem Bernard, 31 SF Sqn;
23508 Sub LCPL Timothy Adams, 31 SF Sqn;
23429 Sub LCPL Joshua Fraser, 31 SF Sqn;
23004 Sub LCPL Adrian Alleyne , 31 SF Sqn;
23009 Sub LCPL Travon Blackman, DHQ (Int Corps);
22993 Sub LCPL Wilbert Smartt, DHQ (Int Corps);
21125 Sub LCPL Leroy Cozier, DHQ (Int Corps);
21952 Sub LCPL Shinella Adams, DHQ (GPD);
23431 Sub LCPL Keith Gillis, DHQ (GPD);
22638 Sub LCPL Lancell Captain, 21 Arty Coy;
22635 Sub LCPL Tiffany Williams, 21 Arty Coy;
22610 Sub LCPL Ronald Nicholas, 21 Arty Coy;
23191 Sub LCPL Aubrey Greene, DHQ (Sports Corps);
21161 Sub LCPL Anthony Hope, DHQ (Sports Corps);
23463 Sub LCPL Leon Andrews DHQ (Sports Corps);
22346 Sub LCPL Candacy Alder, 5SSB;
23290 Sub LCPL Darrel George, 5SSB;
23023 Sub LCPL Carlon Europe, 5SSB;
23117 Sub LCPL Pernell Gordon , 5SSB;
22087 Sub LCPL Rushell Coates, BC(A);
20421 Sub LCPL Dwayne Allicock, BC(A);
22034 Sub LCPL Fulencity Holder, BC(A);
22401 Sub LCPL James Rahaman, BC (A);
23032 Sub LCPL Rolex Glasgow, BC (A);
22014 Sub LCPL Nakita Munroe, BC(A);
23172 Sub LCPL Julius Archer, BC(A);
23040 Sub LCPL Marvin Alexander, BC(A);
23357 Sub LCPL Odafi Gordon, BC(A);
22218 Sub LCPL Colwick De Jonge, 1 Inf Bn;
22632 Sub LCPL Nicholas Chisholm ,1 Inf Bn;
20347 Sub LCPL Anthony Sam, 1 Inf Bn;
22831 Sub LCPL Marvin Barnes, 1 Inf Bn;
22662 Sub LCPL Aleel Chung, 1 Inf Bn;
22056 Sub LCPL Shanesea Jack, 1 Inf Bn;
20437 Sub LCPL Rodwin Fraser, 1 Inf Bn;
20788 Sub LCPL Percival Sumner ,1 Inf Bn;
21763 Sub LCPL Odiel Williams, Air Corps;
22262 Sub LCPL Sheron London, Air Corps;
23418 Sub LCPL Oziel Sam, Air Corps;
23371 Sub LCPL Denzil De Jonge, Air Corps;
22482 Sub LCPL Kevin Edwards, DHQ (G4 Branch);
21293 Sub LCPL Charlton Mc Rae, BC(S);
23105 Sub LCPL Donston Richmond, DHQ (Med Corps);
22949 Sub LCPL Melisa Jhalu, DHQ (Med Corps);
22956 Sub LCPL Dellon Lewis, DHQ (Med Corps);
23155 Sub LCPL Kevin Mc Kenzie, DHQ (Med Corps);
22303 Sub LCPL Latoya Witter DHQ (Med Corps);
21856 Sub LCPL Kevin Clinton DHQ;
23210 Sub LCPL Harold Barrow DHQ (AG Office);
22951 Sub LCPL Desia Matthews DHQ (QMG Office);
23508 Sub LCPL Timothy Adams; DHQ (G5 Branch)
22910 Sub LCPL Akeem Bernard DHQ (G5 Branch);
20002 Sub LCPL Eon Bacchus Band Corps;
21559 Sub LCPL Lashanna Lynch DHQ (G5 Branch);
21540 Sub LCPL Colwin Duncan 6 Inf Bn;
21573 Sub LCPL Daeseia Junior DHQ (G5 Branch);
22766 Sub LCPL Michael Persaud DHQ (G5 Branch);
22639 Sub LCPL Sharmaine David DHQ (G5 Branch);
22136 Sub LCPL Adoceno Rodrigues 4 Engr Bn;
22231 Sub LCPL Esmond Moore 4 Engr Bn;
22337 Sub LCPL Shaneeka Thom 4 Engr Bn;
22458 Sub LCPL Steven Grant Trg Corps;
Sub LCPL Jason Perreira Trg Corps;
23004 Sub LCPL Adrian Alleyne DHQ (G5 Branch);
23063 Sub LCPL Nijaun Hooke DHQ (G5 Branch);
23086 Sub LCPL Calvin Crawford DHQ (Sig Corps);
23212 Sub LCPL Rondell Dean DHQ (Sig Corps);
23273 Sub LCPL Dwight Papin 4 Engr Bn;
22792 Sub LCPL Mervin Rawlins Band Corps;
23317 Sub LCPL Deron Harvey Band Corps;
23723 Sub LCPL Michael Torrington DHQ (G3 Branch)
TO SUBSTANTIVE LANCE CORPORAL
24415 Ag LCPL Teon Bowen DHQ (MT Pool);
24376 Ag LCPL Jason Johnson DHQ (MT Pool);
23295 Ag LCPL Ajani Collins DHQ (MT Pool);
23696 Ag LCPL Samuel Lowenfield Band Corps;
24160 Ag LCPL Samuels Fields Band Corps;
23580 Ag LCPL Nolan Portsmouth Band Corps;
23828 Ag LCPL Yannick Williams Band Corps;
21290 Ag LCPL Mark Bernard GPM;
23856 Ag LCPL Tiffany Pigrim DHQ (CU);
24564 Ag LCPL Debora Vanderstoop DHQ (CU);
23984 Ag LCPL Shelby Miller DHQ (CU);
18782 Ag LCPL Sedwyn Wilson 1 Inf Bn;
21723 Ag LCPL Kevin Henery 1 Inf Bn;
22489 Ag LCPL Richardson Wilson 1 Inf Bn;
22560 Ag LCPL Jamaul Gulliver 1 Inf Bn;
23119 Ag LCPL Nikel Cornelius1 Inf Bn;
23153 Ag LCPL Jamal Stuart 1 Inf Bn;
23225 Ag LCPL Jamal Austin1 Inf Bn;
23394 Ag LCPL Nicklon James 1 Inf Bn;
23403 Ag LCPL Alex Young 1 Inf Bn;
23539 Ag LCPL Stefon Nieuenkirk 1 Inf Bn;
23765 Ag LCPL Azim Heber 1 Inf Bn;
23829 Ag LCPL Euci Prince1 Inf Bn;
23919 Ag LCPL Raphael Collier 1 Inf Bn;
24119 Ag LCPL Steffon Hope1 Inf Bn;
24679 Ag LCPL Nikolai Moore 1 Inf Bn;
22397 Ag LCPL Terrence Collins 1 Inf Bn;
22582 Ag LCPL Jamal Sutton 1 Inf Bn;
22659 Ag LCPL Rodrick Bowen1 Inf Bn;
22987 Ag LCPL Kwammie Soso 1 Inf Bn;
23123 Ag LCPL Deon Elia 1 Inf Bn;
23375 Ag LCPL Akeem Neptune1 Inf Bn;
23434Ag LCPL Huzaifah Abubakar 1 Inf Bn;
23440 Ag LCPL Hakeem Chaluder 1 Inf Bn;
23469 Ag LCPL Lyncon Alexander 1 Inf Bn;
23791 Ag LCPL Akema Saul 1 Inf Bn;
23796 Ag LCPL Shaquelle Phillips 1 Inf Bn;
23798 Ag LCPL Nial Taylor 1 Inf Bn;
23948 Ag LCPL Shemar George 1 Inf Bn;
23979 Ag LCPL Denzil Whyte 1 Inf Bn;
24006Ag LCPL Jason Thomas 1 Inf Bn;
24372 Ag LCPL Kenford Chase 1 Inf Bn;
24380 Ag LCPL Kelon Bonds 1 Inf Bn;
24388 Ag LCPL Micheal Simmons 1 Inf Bn;
24396 Ag LCPL Odel Drakes 1 Inf Bn;
24408 Ag LCPL Junior Lachman1 Inf Bn
24542 Ag LCPL Rodsdale Byass 1 Inf Bn;
23419 Ag LCPL Kelvin Hinds Trg Corps
