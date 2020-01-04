Man jailed for damaging sister’s phone, another gets 3 years for ganja

A man who was charged for damaging his sister’s cell phone during an argument was yesterday sentenced in absentia, after Magistrate Annette Singh found him guilty of the offence.

The matter was heard in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Hubert Dublin, during his first appearance had pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on December 23, 2018, he damaged a Samsung J7 cell phone valued $120,000, property of his sister.

The matter was transferred for trial and the defendant was released on bail.

When the matter was called yesterday for ruling, Dublin failed to appear in court; however, Magistrate Singh found him guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 4 months’ imprisonment.

Meanwhile, a 43-year-old food vendor was found guilty of a possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking charge.

The defendant, Christopher Cummings of M 14-10, 59 Tucville Housing Scheme, was on trial before Magistrate Dylon Bess in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, the matter was called for ruling and the defendant was found guilty of the offence and sentenced to three years.

Cummings had denied the charge that on January 4, 2019 at Merriman Mall, Georgetown, he had in his possession 109 grams of cannabis for the purpose of trafficking, the defendant was being represented by attorney-at-law Bernard DaSilva.

The facts of the charge stated that on the day in question, ranks from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, acting on information, went to Stall # 82 at Merriman’s Mall, Georgetown.

The ranks who were dressed in plain clothes approached Cummings and identified themselves as police, and told him why they were there. The ranks observed that he had a transparent bag in his hands with seeds, stems and leaves.

The bag was then shown to the defendant and he was told of the allegation. He was cautioned, arrested and taken to the CID Headquarters, Eve Leary.

The cannabis was photographed and weighed in the presence of Cummings. He was taken into custody where further investigations were done and he was later charged.