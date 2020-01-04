Guyana featured among top travel destinations on NBC’s ‘Today Show’

The majestic Kaieteur Falls, beautiful beaches and its close cultural ties to the Caribbean are among some of the breathtaking features that have landed Guyana among the top travel destinations for 2020.

For that, this small oil-producing nation was yesterday featured on a segment of U.S. television network NBC’s ‘Today Show’ during which Mark Ellwood, contributing editor for Conde Nast Traveler, revealed a list of top travel destinations to explore.

Ellwood described Guyana as a wonderful place to go. He said, “You look on the map, you will see it is just in the northern part of South America. But I would encourage you to think of it as a bonus Caribbean country, because culturally it is much more connected to places such as Trinidad and Tobago. It has beautiful beaches, really diverse ethnic heritage and brilliant Chinese food.”

As a video of the Kaieteur Falls was pulled up for viewers, Ellwood exclaimed, “Look at that waterfall!” He continued, “One of the tallest single drop waterfalls in the world…you have got an Amazon rainforest, lots of new direct flights from New York. Very affordable family destinations, you are not going to spend more than 200 bucks a night.

UK’s Telegraph has named Guyana as its number one country to visit out of a list of 20.

The media entity said that “at a time when “over-tourism” is becoming overbearing, remote, underrated Guyana is a rarity more precious than gold. In a world so connected, it’s hard to imagine there are places still under the radar. But Guyana a tangled mass of pristine rainforest on South America’s north-eastern tip, is one of the few spots on scratch maps likely to have its shiny foil intact.”

“Four centuries after Walter Raleigh came here looking for the fabled “Lost City of El Dorado”; prospectors have struck gold in the form of offshore oil. Extraction is due to start in 2020, potentially catapulting the continent’s only English-speaking country from rags to riches, but this stalwart of sustainability is determined to keep its true treasures safe,” the article added.