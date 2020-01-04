GTT replaces damaged cable in Demerara River

Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Six months after marine activity damaged its cable in the Demerara River – in the vicinity of Craig, East Bank Demerara – the Guyana Telephone and
Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday announced that it has commenced the replacement process.
According to the company, the replacement cable will give added future capacity to services since it consists of 24 strands, as compared to the damaged cable, which had 12 strands.
During the last quarter of 2019, the company was able to complete the design and permitting process of the replacement cable.
In June 2019, GTT reported cable damage caused by a vessel in the Demerara River near Craig, East Bank Demerara. This activity facilitates the replacement of that damaged cable.
Over the years, GTT has faced several issues as a result of damage being done to its cables by vessels traversing the Demerara River, and also vandalism.
The election season hits the country once more. The five-year cycle is here. Election time is not a nice feeling for a nation... more
Oil production began on 20th December last year, and not even a photograph was sent to the media by either the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
