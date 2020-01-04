Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

GTT replaces damaged cable in Demerara River

Jan 04, 2020

Six months after marine activity damaged its cable in the Demerara River – in the vicinity of Craig, East Bank Demerara – the Guyana Telephone and

Cable being anchored on land at Craig, East Bank Demerara

Telegraph Company (GTT) yesterday announced that it has commenced the replacement process.
According to the company, the replacement cable will give added future capacity to services since it consists of 24 strands, as compared to the damaged cable, which had 12 strands.
During the last quarter of 2019, the company was able to complete the design and permitting process of the replacement cable.
In June 2019, GTT reported cable damage caused by a vessel in the Demerara River near Craig, East Bank Demerara. This activity facilitates the replacement of that damaged cable.
Over the years, GTT has faced several issues as a result of damage being done to its cables by vessels traversing the Demerara River, and also vandalism.

