GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be contested today

Paradise and Monedderlust to collide; Hopetown play Cougars for third

A new champion would be crowned this evening when the final of the GT Beer sponsored Candy Boss Antics 8-a-side football competition is contested at the All Saints Presbyterian Church Ground, New Amsterdam, Berbice.

Paradise Football Club.

Monedderlust Football Club.

Action is expected to get underway from 19:00hrs with the third place showdown between Hopetown FC and Cougars FC; over $600,000 in cash and trophies would be up for grabs.
The 2018/2019 runner-up Paradise Football Club will be hoping to go all the way this time around when they come up against Monedderlust Football Club in the all West Berbice final.
Cougars FC lost their semi final match to former GFF Elite League club Monedderlust by the lone goal of that encounter, while Paradise flayed Hopetown 4-1 in their semi final clash, both played on December 27th at the same venue.
Police, the two time defending champs were sent packing in the first round of the tournament by Hopetown FC.

