GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be contested today

Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Paradise and Monedderlust to collide; Hopetown play Cougars for third
A new champion would be crowned this evening when the final of the GT Beer sponsored Candy Boss Antics 8-a-side football competition is contested at the All Saints Presbyterian Church Ground, New Amsterdam, Berbice.
Action is expected to get underway from 19:00hrs with the third place showdown between Hopetown FC and Cougars FC; over $600,000 in cash and trophies would be up for grabs.
The 2018/2019 runner-up Paradise Football Club will be hoping to go all the way this time around when they come up against Monedderlust Football Club in the all West Berbice final.
Cougars FC lost their semi final match to former GFF Elite League club Monedderlust by the lone goal of that encounter, while Paradise flayed Hopetown 4-1 in their semi final clash, both played on December 27th at the same venue.
Police, the two time defending champs were sent packing in the first round of the tournament by Hopetown FC.
Jan 04, 2020B’ce win double in U-19s, Dem win U-17s & U-15s, GT win female U-17s By Sean Devers Berbice won both the three-day and 50 overs formats in the Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County tournaments with...
Jan 04, 2020
Jan 04, 2020
Jan 04, 2020
Jan 04, 2020
Jan 04, 2020
The election season hits the country once more. The five-year cycle is here. Election time is not a nice feeling for a nation... more
Oil production began on 20th December last year, and not even a photograph was sent to the media by either the government... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]