GRA moves to fill more posts in Oil & Gas Dept.

The Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) in an effort to boost its capacity in the oil and gas sector is looking to regularise a number of vacancies in its recently established Oil and Gas Department.

“The Guyana Revenue Authority is spearheading an exciting and important phase of its development through enhancing its capacity in the Oil and Gas Sector in Guyana, South America,” the authority stated in a recent advertisement.

The vacancies listed in the advertisement include; relationship manager, oil lifting personnel, central processing clerk, exemption and inventory monitoring personnel, data and analysis and research personnel and administrative officer.

Additionally, a total of 118 officials have been trained in the areas of Oil and Gas audit techniques, Crude Lifting Agreements, Oil and Gas accounting, Customs Documentation and Associated Processes; and Crude Lifting Measurements to ensure the nation does not suffer significant value leakage.

Previously, during an appearance on the Kaieteur Radio Programme, ‘Guyana’s Oil and You, GRA Commissioner-General, Godfrey Statia had indicated that the Department will have two units being headed by senior Executives of the Authority at the level of Deputy Commissioners. The divisions are the Petroleum Revenue Audit Unit (PRAU) and the Customs Petroleum Unit (CPU).

The Commissioner-General explained that these Units are being staffed and given the resources to effectively monitor, audit, and ensure compliance by oil companies is optimal at all times.

GRA had also procured the services of Alnoor Kassam, former head of the Canada Revenue Authority’s oil and gas operations to help develop its administrative capacity for taxation in the sector. Kassam is employed through an arrangement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).