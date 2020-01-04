GCB local youth cricket review

B’ce win double in U-19s, Dem win U-17s & U-15s, GT win female U-17s

By Sean Devers

Berbice won both the three-day and 50 overs formats in the Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County tournaments with Demerara finishing second in both formats.

The U-17 Select (3rd) and Essequibo (last) in both tournaments were the other teams involved.

Junior Sinclair with scores of 58, 44 and 70 against the U-17s finished with 179 runs for the Champions in the 50-overs tournament, while his Berbice team Alex Algoo made 73 in the same match.

Alphius Bookie (133) and Adrian Hinds (130) scored a fifty for Demerara, Lance Roberts of Essequibo also had a fifty in his 71 runs, while Dindyal (115) and his U-17 team mate Zeynul Ramsammy (102) reached 100 runs in the tournament.

Chanderpaul Ramraj (15) and Nandu (10) were leading wicket-takers for the U-17s but no other bowler reached 10 wickets in the 50-over format.

In the three-day format Algoo made the tournament’s highest score when he fashioned a magnificent 175 in the first round against the U-17s and signed off with 52 in the last round against Essequibo to end with 268 runs.

Junior Sinclair hit fifties against Essequibo in both innings for 195, while Kevlon Anderson and Garfield Benjamin were the batsmen to register half-centuries for Berbice.

Kelvin Umroa had four five-wickets hauls including a match haul of 11-62 against Demerara to finish with 23 from three matches, while Nigel Deodat had 4-45 against Essequibo and ended with nine scalps for Berbice who won the

double.

For Demerara only Robin Williams scored a fifty to be the only batsman with 100 runs, while off-spinner Joel Spooner had 11-64 against Essequibo to finish with 17 wickets.

Orland Jailall was the only batsman with a half-century for Essequibo in his 163 runs, while burly off-spinner Amit Persaud had a couple of six-wicket hauls in 14 wickets for Essequibo.

The U-17s were spearheaded by fifties from Dindyal and Ramsammy, while Ramraj who took 5-34 against Demerara was their leading wicket-taker with 10 wickets.

In the Boys four-team GCB U-17 Inter-County tournament, in which one round was washed out, Demerara emerged victorious ahead of Berbice on better net run rate although both teams finished on 16 points. Essequibo and a Select U-15 were the other teams involved.

West Indies U-15 batsman Movindra Dindyal was the only player to score a century in the tournament when he made 104 against Essequibo.

No other batsmen reached 100 runs in the tournament although Brandon Jaikarran from Demerara scored 43 against E’bo and 56 against Berbice, while Berbice’s Sarwan Chaitnarine scored an unbeaten 58 against the U-15s after getting a duck against Demerara, Ricardo Ramdehol made 47 against the U-15s and five against Demerara, while Johnathon Rampersaud made 41 against the U-15s and a duck against Demerara.

For Demerara, only Andre Seepersaud reached 50 runs; scoring 22 not out against Essequibo and 31 against Berbice, while Essequibo’s Sheldon Charles, who made 51 against the U-15s and one against Demerara was the other batsman to 50 runs in the two matches.

Rampersaud had 4-17 against the U-15s, Canadian based Matthew Nandu had 4-15 for Demerara against Essequibo, U-15s and Alvin Mohabir took 4-45 against Berbice, while his teammate Krishna Singh captured 4-26 against Essequibo.

Georgetown, with 12 points from three unbeaten matches won the GCB Female U-17 T20 Franchise after topping zone ‘A’, while Lower Corentyne with the same amount of points won zone ‘B’ at Everest, but won the title by virtue of a better run-rate.

Georgetown, West Demerara, West Berbice and Upper Corentyne were in one zone, while Lower Corentyne, East Coast, Essequibo and East Bank played in other zone.

The standard was very low and games were played with a plastic training ball unlike last year when the Tournament was played with a normal leather ball.

There were so many wides bowled that rules were changed from re-bowling a wide to giving the opposition two runs without the ball being re-bowled, while many balls bounced more than once before reaching the batsman but were not called no-balls by the Umpires.

Sara Amin from East Coast was one of the better batsmen, while Keasha Jones from G/Town, Shazana Majeed and Essequibo’s Lisa Charles got into the twenties but unlike the last tournament when Afruica Gentle scored a century and was selected the Guyana Women’s team, nobody reached a fifty.

No Coaches were sent into the schools and most of the appointed Coaches of the respective teams only got a day to work with the Girls before the commencement of tournament in which the players were given excellent uniforms.

Demerara played unbeaten to win the Dave West Indian Imports U-15 Inter-County 40-overs Tournament, while defending champs Berbice finished second.

Eleven-year-old TSC leg-spinner, Rayad Latif, captured four wickets as Demerara defeated defending champions Berbice in the final of the Dave’s West Indian Imports Under-15 Inter-County 50-over competition.

The President’s XI ended in the third position and Essequibo, who lost all of their three matches, finished last.

Berbice’s Rampertab Ramnauth made 147 against Essequibo and 87 against Demerara to end with the most runs (244) in the tournament. Jordon Campbell (156) was the only batsman to reach 100 runs for Demerara, Anthony Khan from the President’s XI, made 50 against Essequibo to end with 60 runs, while Aryon Doodnauth (47) was Essequibo’s leading run scorer.

President’s XI’s Sachin Balgobin (8), Berbice’s Matthew Pattaya (8), Demerara’s trio of Josh Charles, Krishna Singh and Thaddeus Lovell each took four wickets, while Essequibo’s Terrence Softleigh had three.