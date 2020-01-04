De Bishop get push aside

De madness start. Every time elections come around is all kind of things does happen. Dem political parties does try to present dem best image.

When Papa Cheddi was going fuh power in 1992, he seh he want de public to know dat he party ain’t a racial party. Dat is why he tek Sam and mek him Prime Minister. De plan backfire and dat is how Sam tun President two times but couldn’t stay president.

De first time was when Papa Cheddi dead. He was de one man who never perform de duties of president although he de hold de office. De second time was when Janet decide dat she stepping down and she want Jagdeo to replace she. Dat is how Sam was president fuh five minutes till he coulda swear in Jagdeo.

Now de party tek Mark Phillips. He was a big soldier and dem boys didn’t know dat he care bout politics. De bishop was certain dat he woulda be de Prime Minister candidate because de party did drop Sam since de last elections.

De Bishop was at all Jagdeo press conference and when something happen, he was de frontrunner. He was de frontrunner when dem decide to picket Soulja Bai at de Pegasus. He was de frontrunner when dem decide to block Soulja Bai car.

Dem boys seh nobody couldn’t feel more letdown when de news come out dat Mark Phillips was de man to ride behind Irfaat. De bishop buss cry then he put out a statement dat he ain’t interested in de wuk no more.

Poor Gail get jump again. Moses was in dat same party and he tun Prime Minister before all of dem. Is a strange world.

Ram Jattan got a chance to become Prime Minister before Gail. And all because Jagdeo decide to ignore she.

Meanwhile, Soulja Bai begin to gather he troops. Jagdeo going to do de same tomorrow.

Talk half and watch how de madness developing.