Bandit shot dead during botched Tuschen restaurant robbery

Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
– wounded accomplice, two others
nabbed in car at roadblock
A dramatic face-off last night between a gang of bandits and an armed Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo resident ended with one robber being shot dead, another wounded, and two other captured.
Police said that Mark Prince, 42, of Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, was shot dead at around 20.50 hrs during a bungled attack on a Chinese restaurant.
Prince is said to have been wanted for questioning in connection with a series of robberies in Region Three.
The others, including one wounded man, identified as Akeem Roberts, 22, of Kitty, were intercepted at a roadblock at Den Amstel, West Coast Demerara, after fleeing the scene in a car. An unlicensed handgun was also recovered.
From reports reaching Kaieteur News, the gang arrived at the scene by vehicle and entered the restaurant with the intention of robbing the owners.
However, a resident who lives near to the restaurant, and has a licensed firearm, confronted the robbers, killing Mark Prince at the scene and wounding Akeem Roberts.
The terrified gang dragged the injured Roberts to a car and raced away. By this time, police ranks had been alerted, and they intercepted the getaway car and robbers at Den Amstel.
