Authorities foil Camp St. Prison break plot – 2017 escapee among masterminds

Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
Officers of the Guyana Prison Service yesterday foiled an escape plot by several high profile prisoners at the Camp Street Prison.
According to a statement released by the Director of Prisons (ag), Gladwin Samuels, at about 10:45 hours, he and other ranks were interacting with prisoners in the Security Block of the Georgetown Prison when they observed that several bars of a cell had been cut and secured with cloth.
Samuels stated that immediately the heads of Joint Services were alerted and a search operation was conducted.
That search revealed that bars of another cell had also been cut. Shortly after, the authorities unearthed hacksaw blades that were reportedly used to cut the bars.
The Director revealed that the masterminds behind the escape plot were said to be Stafrei Alexander – an escapee from the July 9, 2017 prison break – and Ryan Jones who is serving twenty-eight (28) years
for Manslaughter.Kaieteur News understands that the suspects, who were allegedly involved in the plot, were scheduled to be moved out of the Camp Street Prison to the Mazaruni maximum security facility in Essequibo.
A full-fledged investigation will be conducted to determine, among other matters, how the prisoners got possession of hacksaw blades and why the sawed bars were not discovered earlier.
It was indicated that systems are in place for these persons to be secured at another location.
