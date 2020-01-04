Latest update January 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Authorities foil Camp St. Prison break plot – 2017 escapee among masterminds

Jan 04, 2020 News 0

Officers of the Guyana Prison Service yesterday foiled an escape plot by several high profile prisoners at the Camp Street Prison.

Stafrei Hopkinson-Alexander

Ryan Jones

According to a statement released by the Director of Prisons (ag), Gladwin Samuels, at about 10:45 hours, he and other ranks were interacting with prisoners in the Security Block of the Georgetown Prison when they observed that several bars of a cell had been cut and secured with cloth.
Samuels stated that immediately the heads of Joint Services were alerted and a search operation was conducted.
That search revealed that bars of another cell had also been cut. Shortly after, the authorities unearthed hacksaw blades that were reportedly used to cut the bars.

Camp Street Prison

The Director revealed that the masterminds behind the escape plot were said to be Stafrei Alexander – an escapee from the July 9, 2017 prison break – and Ryan Jones who is serving twenty-eight (28) years

Director of Prisons, Gladwin Samuels

for Manslaughter.Kaieteur News understands that the suspects, who were allegedly involved in the plot, were scheduled to be moved out of the Camp Street Prison to the Mazaruni maximum security facility in Essequibo.
A full-fledged investigation will be conducted to determine, among other matters, how the prisoners got possession of hacksaw blades and why the sawed bars were not discovered earlier.
It was indicated that systems are in place for these persons to be secured at another location.

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

GCB local youth cricket review

GCB local youth cricket review

Jan 04, 2020

B’ce win double in U-19s, Dem win U-17s & U-15s, GT win female U-17s By Sean Devers Berbice won both the three-day and 50 overs formats in the Hand-in-Hand U-19 Inter-County tournaments with...
Read More
Ramnauth guides Success to four-wicket win in T20 softball fixture

Ramnauth guides Success to four-wicket win in T20...

Jan 04, 2020

Storm Bird whips them again at Rising Sun New Year’s Day Presidential horserace meet

Storm Bird whips them again at Rising Sun New...

Jan 04, 2020

GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be contested today

GT Beer/Candy Boss 8-a-side football finals to be...

Jan 04, 2020

Success and Line Top over-35 teams to clash tomorrow

Success and Line Top over-35 teams to clash...

Jan 04, 2020

Intermediate competition to make return this year; Linden to host Novice

Intermediate competition to make return this...

Jan 04, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • SPENDING THE EARLY WINDFALL

    Oil production began on 20th December last year, and not even a photograph was sent to the media by either the government... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019