APNU+AFC launches election campaign – “Don’t stop the progress!”

The governing coalition, A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) held its election campaign launch at D’Urban Park last

night, in a parade of green and yellow.

Thousands of Coalition supporters congregated to witness performances from Farmer Nappy and Adrian Dutchin, cultural displays, and a religious performance by a gospel artiste.

The coalition is hoping to secure a second term in the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, to continue the agenda it embarked on when it won the last General Election.

The launch saw several promises being repeated, including free university education, expansion of large-scale roadworks, and bridges across all of the major rivers. It was repeatedly stated that those projects will be financed by a major source of wealth: oil production currently being undertaken by ExxonMobil and its partners, offshore Guyana.

AFC Leader Khemraj Ramjattan made a hearty

speech.

“Don’t stop the progress!” was his refrain every time he listed an accomplishment of the current Government during the past four years.

He said that a new term would see the APNU+AFC Coalition continuing its work to create jobs for youths, invest in small business opportunities, respect women and keep them safe, strengthen the foundation of the economy, and enhance the country with transparency and accountability as pillars of that process.

Ramjattan, a prime ministerial hopeful who is currently Minister of Public Security, told the crowd that he has worked hard to put pressure on criminals by applying advanced intelligence gathering and

surveillance techniques, as well as increased community policing.

APNU Leader and Coalition presidential candidate, David Granger, gave an address to resounding applause, when he said that the APNU+AFC Coalition will be in Government for years to come.

Member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Dawn Hastings, said in her introduction of Granger that he is putting himself on the line for the people, because he has committed himself to serve his country.

Granger, who is currently the incumbent President, welcomed persons to join the party, saying that the Coalition’s “benab” is big enough for everyone. He stressed that this is the first time in history that Guyana has ever had a coalition constituted by so many parties, and that the onus must be on building that momentum of unity, instead of allowing it to be torn apart.

He said that the coalition has genuine people who are trustworthy, and that they will ensure Guyanese are never poor again.

Granger urged voters not to let the gifts Guyana owns fall into the hands of those in the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), whom he described as “frauds” and “fakes”.

In his presentation, the APNU Leader stressed that the Coalition is focused on enriching young people, e

nsuring they are employed when they leave school, and that they have access to all the services they need to have a good life.

Though Constitutional Reform is a sore spot for the Government’s current record in its first term, Granger alluded to previous revelations that a review process had started and that the renewal of the Coalition’s term is necessary to ensure the continuation of that process.

It is his view that the Coalition Government has spent the past five years mending what the previous regime broke – referring specifically to an unclean environment and an outdated Constitution. He emphasised that the good work must continue.