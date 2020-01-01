UDFA Christmas Football final for $700,000

Tonight giant killers Coomacka seek first title as Topp XX attempts sixth

…Botafago and H & L Winners battle for third place

The drama ends tonight (New Year’s) to start a new year, but whether the giant killing act will be seen for another night; even if such could be described when Coomacka, in their first ever such stage appearance, attempt to upstage the five time year-end football champions Topp XX. This will be answered with a winning $700,000 prize, the Most valuable Player gets a Samsung Galaxy Note 9 valued at $200,000 compliments of Nigel Hinds and bragging rights for one year, when the final of the Upper Demerara Football Association’s Christmas championship is staged at the Mackenzie Sports Club ground from 21.00hrs tonight.

Not to be forgotten is that the point of reaching the final by Coomacka is inde

ed historic and that alone means that their orange and blue colours could adorn the stands of the MSC as they passionately seek a rare title indeed. Topp XX will be wearing their green and white hoping to stop the Coomacka team from making history against them, knowing their pedigree at this level.

Troy Nelson, the Topp XX coach is leaving no stone unturned to bring his team a sixth title after he would have been a player in the last five championships they have won on January one over the years when Top XX was the dominant team in Guyana.

A satisfied Nelson said: “They are giving me maximum respect as the coach and it’s the first time in a long time I see the players cooperating like how they are now. Before the tournament my team has not had the chance to train for about a year. And during the tournament they trained about three days and we are being rewarded greatly.”

Critical to their reaching thus far was a decision to have their experienced player Travis Waterton to play in the central defensive role on the back line. Nelson said one needs a player of his quality to be there to shore-up the defence and at times he has the ability to mix it up coming through the middle. This has helped Topp XX to reach thus far said Nelson.

They have in goal Gregory Hinds and a competent line of defence with Ralph Alexander, Ruel Williams, Travis Waterton and Stephan Tappin to choose from as Ryan Noel their captain is in tandem with Carlos Grant and Keon Hall at midfield, while up front are Adrian Browne, Shawn Daniels and Jamal Bentick.

On the other hand the dream run by Coomacka comes after giant killing victories against the two top clubs in the tournament Net Rockers first and then Botafago. This in itself tells a story that Coomacka is a team to watch.

Their coach Carlsdale Aaron commented: “Once we stick to our game plan no team can’t stop we. We are not underrating no team but come game night they are the known team, but with the type of players we have we get the upper hand.”

He was high in praise of his young team saying many are teenagers but were brave and courageous. He pointed to their stand out goalkeeper Kellon Major who has been brilliant throughout the championship, while the defence players have been competent in harassing their opposing forwards.

Whether Keiron Daw, Atekeba Edmundson and Wheatland Thom can maintain their level of play with Lionel “Messi’ Peters in attacking mode is left to be seen.

Thus tonight’s matches are keen encounters of a rare kind as history will unfold for football especially with Coomacka seeking their first title.