Two years to the day…Former SWAT Boss fired

Just one year ago on December 30, 2017, police ranks intercepted then SWAT Unit Commander, Motie Dookie, during a routine stop and search operation at Whim Village, Corentyne, Berbice.
Motie was at the time a passenger in a minibus that only had a driver when the vehicle was stopped.
A search of the vehicle uncovered a shocking 30 cases of smuggled Johnny Walker Whiskey. Both Motie and the bus driver were immediately taken into police custody after they could not produce the legal documents for the items.
Now, two years after the bust, the former SWAT boss was booted from the Force, a move ordered by Police Service Commission head, former Assistant Commissioner Paul Slowe.
Initially after the bust, Motie was first removed from the senior position and transferred to ‘A’ Division.
This was due to the fact that junior ranks viewed his transfer as a promotion for his indiscretion rather than a punishment.
But then acting Commissioner of Police, David Ramnarine, instructed that he be sent on leave. Ramnarine’s decision had the backing of Minister of Citizenship, Winston Felix.
Felix at the time was performing the duties of Minister of Public Security. Khemraj Ramjattan was out of the jurisdiction.
The former SWAT head then moved to challenge the decision to send him on special leave in the public’s interest.
Dookie argued that the Commissioner had no authority to take such a decision stating that the responsibility was that of the Public Service Commission.
The problem was that there was no Commission at the time. The life of the last one expired and the new one was not named as yet.
