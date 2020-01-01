Trotman sets up complaints desk

Beginning this month, the Ministry of Natural Resources will be establishing a Grievance Address Desk to formally address the complaints and issues within the sector.

This established desk or office within the Ministry will receive the complaints against the individuals in the sector and within the Natural Resources Ministry regarding administrative dealings.

Complaints are then registered by the complaint’s desk officer and have them ready to be passed on to an established screening committee that does further investigations and make recommendations.

There have been several allegations against the Ministry of Natural Resources regarding concession dealings, corruption and bribery, following which a probe was launched into the Ministry.

Hence, the purpose of establishing the desk is meant to deal with corrupt practices within the sector.

A statement on behalf of the Ministry read, “While the trajectory of development for the sector and the country as a whole, it is understood that not all will be perfect.

“Nevertheless, the MNR and the mentioned agencies, under the leadership of the Minister of Natural Resources Hon, Raphael G. C Trotman, have worked to ensure that the sector is not only utilised for individual benefit, but that it is managed and developed sustainably, to ensure its longevity for the nation.

“Raised concerns within the sector and continues to welcome all persons willing to raise matters affecting them. These help to shape how the MNR moves in addressing and preventing sector- related issues from occurring.”