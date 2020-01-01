Trophy Stall maintains seven-year support of UDFA football

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
The proprietor of the Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, presented the first place trophy to Mr. Terrence Mitchell, the President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) for the association’s ongoing knockout championship.
Trophy Stall is making it possible for the hosting of the seventh edition of the heavily subscribed eight-day yearend tournament that commenced on the December 13th at the McKenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a total of 10 teams vying for top honours.
The tournament is now down to the final two teams who will battle tonight at the same venue (MSCground) following the third place play-off game that will see Winners Connections matching skills with Botofago for $400,000, while the losers of that match will pocket $200,000.
In the finale, fans will witness Coomacka FC being pitted with Top XX for the grand cash prize of $1million and bragging rights for a year, while the losers will receive a handsome $600,000 for their second place finish.
In a correspondence to the media, organisers of this football tournament expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of the proprietor of Trophy Stall, Mr. Sunich, for his continued support of football in Linden.
Jan 01, 2020Asks Sean Devers In March last year Guyana’s Captain Leon Johnson won his country’s fifth successive titles (2015-2019); one more than Tamar Lambert’ four and equalled Jamaica’s five-year run...
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
The political bosses and the Police Commissioner will read this and they will not act and the police will continue in their... more
Carl Greenidge should know something about debt. After all, he did admit in his Christmas Day letter in the Stabroek News... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]