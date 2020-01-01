Trophy Stall maintains seven-year support of UDFA football

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

The proprietor of the Trophy Stall, Ramesh Sunich, presented the first place trophy to Mr. Terrence Mitchell, the President of the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) for the association’s ongoing knockout championship.

Mr. Ramesh Sunich (left) presents the first place trophy to Mr. Terrence Mitchell, the President of the Upper Demerara Football Association.

Trophy Stall is making it possible for the hosting of the seventh edition of the heavily subscribed eight-day yearend tournament that commenced on the December 13th at the McKenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden with a total of 10 teams vying for top honours.
The tournament is now down to the final two teams who will battle tonight at the same venue (MSCground) following the third place play-off game that will see Winners Connections matching skills with Botofago for $400,000, while the losers of that match will pocket $200,000.
In the finale, fans will witness Coomacka FC being pitted with Top XX for the grand cash prize of $1million and bragging rights for a year, while the losers will receive a handsome $600,000 for their second place finish.
In a correspondence to the media, organisers of this football tournament expressed heartfelt gratitude for the support of the proprietor of Trophy Stall, Mr. Sunich, for his continued support of football in Linden.

 

What will the selectors come up with’?

What will the selectors come up with’?

Jan 01, 2020

Asks Sean Devers In March last year Guyana’s Captain Leon Johnson won his country’s fifth successive titles (2015-2019); one more than Tamar Lambert’ four and equalled Jamaica’s five-year run...
