Police atrocities on the last day of 2019

The political bosses and the Police Commissioner will read this and they will not act and the police will continue in their old ways. Young people who are harassed by the police will migrate and the saga will go on and on.

On the last day of 2019, at 12.30pm on the Railway Embankment at Vryheid’s Lust, a female traffic, Ms. Constable Curtis, about twenty yards in front of me, signaled me to pull into the corner.

I have written about 20 times about routine traffic stops so I know a random stop when I see one. I pulled up, she said, “Your documents please.” (she did say please).

I indicated to her that police procedures dictate that she has to tell me the reason for the stop. She refused. I was prepared for a confrontation because I know I was in my right.

I told her the police can stop at anytime, any vehicle on any road, anywhere in the world but they have to offer you the reason for the interception.

She continued to refuse to offer her explanation. I suggest she call back up and make an arrest because she and I were done with. There wasn’t going to be any conversation between us. I wasn’t going to show any documents.

I wasn’t going to drive away so she had to do what she had to do. There were two other ranks – Corporal Cromwell and Constable Simon. All three traffic ranks are based at Sparendaam Police Station.

Simon came up and suggested that I wasn’t cooperating with the police. I candidly told him I was not going to condone police impropriety. He suggested that I pinpoint what impropriety took place.

I told him random stop without explanation. He asked me to prove that the police cannot conduct routine stop and must offer a reason for stopping you. I showed him eight newspaper articles where the police directed its personnel to stop only if they see an illegality committed or they have reason to.

He said the articles are from previous years. He would like to see a recent pronouncement from the Force. I showed him and he immediately shifted his round.

He now told me why I was stopped. So I said, “If you know why she intercepted me why are you telling me now when she refused.” He indicated that the random stop has already occurred and he is requesting the documents. I refused telling him he has to tell me why the car was intercepted.

He did. Brace yourself for police atrocity. He said; “Mr. Kissoon your certificate of fitness is not pasted up on the car window so you were stopped for that. Please produce the documents. Simon thinks he is smart but he is a fool. Once the reason is given, you have to produce your documents.

Simon thought I would have refused thus cornering me. I gave them to Constable Cyrus. On examination, she returned them.

Simon then indicated that he would like to record the particulars on my driver’s licence to send me a summons for failing to expose the fitness certificate on the car window.

Then I looked at him and said; “You are unfit to be a police officer.” He looked nonplussed.

I informed him that more than five years ago, I know the types of vehicles that have to expose the fitness certificate. The requirement does not apply to private cars.

He insisted in his impropriety. I suggested he call his superiors for guidance. He refused. Time was going. I had to get to Mon Repos to repair my wife’s smart phone and I didn’t want to waste time with three misfits.

I called the Traffic Chief; his phone rang out. I called Deputy Commissioner, Paul Williams, and asked if he can tell the three ranks, which types of vehicles have to publicise the fitness paper. I recorded what Mr. Williams told him. He then told me the issue was finished. I told him it wasn’t. I was taking all three ranks to superior officials and I will play the tape for them.

My first stop was Mr. Shivbarran in charge of Sparendaam. He said the reason for stopping has to be given and private vehicles do not publicise fitness certificate. Next stop was the Traffic Chief. He wasn’t in. I spoke to his deputy, Superintendent Jack.

He said the reason for stopping has to be given; private cars do not have to expose fitness paper. Next stop was Mr. Campbell, the direct boss of the three ranks.

He repeated what Shivbarran and Jack said. I played the tape for Shivbarran. Let’s see what comes out of this.