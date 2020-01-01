Man stabbed to death by woman’s ex-lover

Police are investigating a fatal stabbing incident that occurred yesterday evening around 21:30hrs at Lot 123 Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc, Georgetown.

The victim as been identified as 23-year-old Kyle Chase, of Lot 234 McAllen Street, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

The suspect has been identified as a 24-year-old male who resides at James and Victoria Streets, Albouystown.

Kaieteur News understands that the stabbing incident stemmed from an altercation, which the victim and the suspect had last Sunday while at Guyhoc bus Park in the vicinity of Stabroek Market. The argument reportedly started after the suspect accused the victim of being in a relationship with his supposed lover.

According to reports, on the day in question, Chase was at a female friend’s house playing a game of cards at Lot 123 Mazaruni Street, Guyhoc, along with his cousin Trevon Chase when two men, one of them the suspect, ventured into the compound.

According to the police, the 24-year-old suspect is an ex-lover of the female friend and became enraged when he saw Chase at the house.

The suspect and Chase started an argument, which was followed by a scuffle. The suspect reportedly stabbed Chase several times about the body with an object.

Chase was taken to Davis Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspect who was also injured during the scuffle is under guard at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Chase’s cousin, Trevon, was also injured during the fight; however, he was treated and discharged at the medical facility.