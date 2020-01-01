Guyana hires UK firm to evaluate Payara field development plans

The Department of Energy has announced the hiring of a firm from the United Kingdom to review and evaluate the Payara field development plans.

The company has been identified as Bayphase Geologists, Engineers and Investment Analysts Limited (Bayphase Ltd.).

The third phase of the ExxonMobil oil and gas development plans was halted by the Department of Energy weeks ago over concerns over costs, among other things.

Two other major development projects, for ExxonMobil and its partners, have been approved- Liza1 and Liza2.

Production has started on Liza One.

Yesterday, providing details in the hiring of Bayphase, the department said it has successfully completed the evaluation of 11 Expressions of Interest (EOI’s) from international firms.

The EOIs received in October 2019, were for consultancy services to support “Oil and Gas Project Development Evaluation for the Payara Field” offshore Guyana.

“In accordance with the Procurement Plan of the Guyana Petroleum Resources Governance and Management Project (GPRGMP) and the Procurement Method of Consultant’s Qualifications Selection (CQS), a team of evaluators largely exclusive to the Energy Department, selected the highest ranked evaluated firm, Bayphase Geologists, Engineers and Investment Analysts Limited (Bayphase Ltd.).”

Bayphase was then invited to submit a technical and financial proposal.

“The combined evaluation report and the recommendation for contract award were subsequently approved by the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board. The contract commenced December 30, 2019 and will last for a period of four months,” the Energy Department said.

Under this consultancy, Bayphase will provide advisory services and technical support to the Government of Guyana through the department as Guyana seeks to rapidly build out its in-house technical capacity.

“The project covers such areas as an in-depth review of the Payara field development plan (FDP), environmental impact assessment (EIA) and supporting documents. It also includes on-the-job training for Guyanese and preparation of draft national FDP guidelines.”

Amongst beneficiaries of training from Bayphase will be the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Department of Energy (DE) and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission Petroleum Division (GGMC-PD).

According to the department, it is expected that this consultancy will help to advance the Energy Department’s strategy to rapidly build national capacity and in levelling the playing field between state actors and the highly experienced international private sector operating in Guyana’s petroleum sector.

Bayphase, on its website, explained that it will conduct an in-depth review of a field development plan (FDP), environmental impact assessment (EIA) and supporting documents submitted by contractor to gain government approval for a deep-water FPSO development.

This review included an assessment of the strategy and the development model, as well as the criteria for the choices that have been made by the contractor (with a particular focus on cost effectiveness) and potential alternatives.

The review will include engineering, geological and geophysical interpretations, simulations, and estimations (with a particular focus on recovery factor efficiency using natural gas injection and available natural gas for export).

Bayphase will also be looking at the proposed project schedule (with a particular focus on tail end production).

Among other area will be the “Abandonment Plan” and the overall risk management strategy.

Bayphase will also have to prepare a report summarising the opinions formed in the evaluation of the FDP and EIA, highlighting any deficiencies, unresolved issues, or areas of additional technical analysis that government should request from the Contractor before making a determination on the FDP.”

Bayphase, on its website, said it is involved in a cost recovery audit for the Rovuma Basin Projects, Mozambique and an independent assessment of licensed areas and fields, Libya.

It has also worked in the Democratic Republic of Congo.