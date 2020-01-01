Guyana has 661,378 eligible voters – says GECOM

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

According to the Guyana Election Commission, (GECOM) Guyana has 661,378 eligible voters whose names will be published in the Revised List of Electors (RLE) on Monday for public vetting.

Yolanda Ward

Following a statutory meeting yesterday, GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, noted that the RLE will be posted from January 4, 2020. Ward said that the list will be posted for 21 days for public scrutiny and corrections to be made to any erroneous information.
“Where changes were not made, persons should visit the registration office in their area with the ‘pink slip’ from 4th January to inform and update accordingly,” Ward stated.
Following the conclusion of the 21 days, GECOM will embark on preparing the Official List of Electors for the March 2, 2020 elections.
Last week, GECOM in a majority decision agreed to conduct a house-to-house verification of new registrants, which number approximately 16,000 persons. The verification of the data was conducted over the next five days.
Following the exercise, Ward disclosed that 6,534 of the purported new registrants from the truncated House-to-House exercise have not been confirmed.
Ward informed reporters that the Commission had resolved to subject the data to a short verification exercise, since the House-to-House exercise came under dispute by the political opposition.
During that exercise, GECOM field staffers were accompanied by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) scrutineers.
The verification exercise took off after it was noted that there were striking disparities in the cross-matched data that had returned from the overseas supplier.
Gemalto, an international digital security company, was contracted by GECOM to cross-match the house-to-house data.
Both tranches of data were returned and they appeared to indicate that there are about 60,000 total new registrants.
This unusually high figure prompted the Secretariat to conduct its own assessment of the cross-matched data. Of a list of 20,000 unverified new registrants, 4,020 of the persons were duplicates on the preliminary list of electors. That brought the list of new registrants to about 16,000.

