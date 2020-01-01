Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

GDF PROMOTES 818

A total of 818 officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force have been promoted with effect from today.
Of this total, 25 of the officers are from the regular Force while 10 are reserve officers. The remaining promotions being that of other ranks.
Heading the list of promotions is 99358 Lt. Col Raul Jerrick. He has been promoted to Colonel.
The full list would be published in our next edition.

  • Oil and debt

    Carl Greenidge should know something about debt. After all, he did admit in his Christmas Day letter in the Stabroek News... more

