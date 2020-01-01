GDF PROMOTES 818

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
A total of 818 officers and ranks of the Guyana Defence Force have been promoted with effect from today.
Of this total, 25 of the officers are from the regular Force while 10 are reserve officers. The remaining promotions being that of other ranks.
Heading the list of promotions is 99358 Lt. Col Raul Jerrick. He has been promoted to Colonel.
The full list would be published in our next edition.
