Four elevated to Senior Counsel

Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, His Excellency Brigadier

David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is pleased to announce the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel with effect from today.

The four attorneys are: Ms. Jamela Ayesha Ali, Mr. Murseline Bacchus, Mr. Roysdale Alton Forde and Mr. Stanley Moore.

In January 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.