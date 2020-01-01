Four elevated to Senior Counsel

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Having considered their high quality of service in the legal profession, and with confidence in their knowledge of the law, His Excellency Brigadier
David Granger, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana is pleased to announce the appointment of four long-serving legal practitioners as Senior Counsel with effect from today.
The four attorneys are: Ms. Jamela Ayesha Ali, Mr. Murseline Bacchus, Mr. Roysdale Alton Forde and Mr. Stanley Moore.
In January 2017, after a 20-year hiatus, President Granger elevated nine legal luminaries to the status of Senior Counsel and has since pledged to ensure that these honours are conferred annually.
Jan 01, 2020Asks Sean Devers In March last year Guyana’s Captain Leon Johnson won his country’s fifth successive titles (2015-2019); one more than Tamar Lambert’ four and equalled Jamaica’s five-year run...
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
Jan 01, 2020
The political bosses and the Police Commissioner will read this and they will not act and the police will continue in their... more
Carl Greenidge should know something about debt. After all, he did admit in his Christmas Day letter in the Stabroek News... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders As 2019 ends and the New Year dawns, the world faces a troubling period of uncertainty. This precariousness... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]