DPP gave advice in 3,725 law enforcement cases for 2019

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has wrapped up the year by giving legal advice in 3,725 cases sent by law enforcement agencies.

Legal advice is given by the DPP to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and other Government agencies. This is done to ensure that no citizen is charged unjustly and that persons who break the law are charged and prosecuted, in accordance with the law.

During 2019, the DPP’s Office received 318 Depositions. A deposition is the documented testimony of a witness taken by a magistrate during the hearing of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

Of these depositions, 174 Indictments were proffered, 16 were returned to Magistrates’ Court for reopening of cases, 13 matters were discontinued and two were Nolle Prosequi while 113 matters are receiving attention.

Some of the files that reach the chamber of the DPP involve offences like murder, manslaughter, rape, fatal accidents, possession of illegal arms and ammunition, and rape of a child under the age of 16.

The functions of the DPP include presenting indictments in the High Court for criminal sessions in the Demerara, Berbice and Essequibo counties.

The DPP is involved with both civil and criminal matters. For civil matters, the attorney-general is instructed by the DPP. This is in relation to civil actions that arise out of criminal causes or matters investigated by the police or other agencies.

On the other hand, the majority of criminal charges are disposed of in the magistrate’s court and police prosecutors appear for the prosecution.

The DPP also receives letters from prisoners who are awaiting trial in the High Court. As it relates to the public, persons can visit the DPP’s chambers for assistance with matters apart of the criminal justice system.