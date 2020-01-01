Dharm Shala oldest resident dies

The Dharm Shala’s oldest resident, Iris Agatha La Fleur, passed away yesterday, peacefully in her sleep. She was 100 years old.

Iris, a cancer survivor, was accepted into the Dharm Shala by its late owner and founder Harry Ramsaroop. This was after she explained her dilemma of being kicked out of her own residence by her two sons.

At the home, Iris was recognised as the mother of all residents.

In an interview, daughter of Ramsaroop, who is also the Managing Director of the Home, Kella Ramsaroop, described La Fleur as a wonderful person to interact with.

“Iris never gave us any problem. She lived at this home for more than 60 years and she died smiling. She lived a comfortable life and I have no doubt that she will be in heaven. She will forever be missed.”

When Kaieteur News, visited the home yesterday, residents were plunged into a state of mourning.

Speaking with this publication, caretaker at the Dharam Shala, Shelly Phillips, was unable to control her emotions as she speaks about the good times she spent with the pensioner.

Phillips, who has been working at the home for the past 10 years, stated that there was never a dull day at the home once La Fleur was there.

“Sometimes when I go to bathe her, I would try to make a rough joke with her to see how she would respond and trust me all s

he would say to me is, “Shelly gal what we gon do.” I never had a problem with her. She will forever be a loving soul.”

Shelly further stated that for all the years Iris had been living in the home, she had never been visited by any family member. However last Sunday, a man who claimed to be her son came to the home and met with her.

When taken to her bedside, the visitor called out to the centenarian and she responded by saying “Now I wake and see the light.” She then identified the man as one of her sons whom she has not seen in over 70 years.

According to Ramsaroop, La Fleur was able to remember and relate all the circumstances surrounding her being admitted at the Dharm Shala notwithstanding her age.

“The only thing she didn’t like was when you call her by her married name which is Iris Agatha Brewster; she would get very upset when you refer to her as Brewster because she once said that her husband was never by her side.”

Agatha would have celebrated her 101 birthday this month.