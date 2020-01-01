DEVELOPMENT is CONSTANT everywhere which comes at a COST

Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
When your leaders are asleep at the wheel however, then that cost can become a burden to the nation and its people
Take a look at this example:
ExxonMobil is building its headquarters and uses the Ogle Airstrip Road. In the process the road is being destroyed.
Who will be paying to fix that?
It is you: …using the tax dollars you pay each month from your salaries and from the salaries of the already poorly paid teachers, the Nurses, Police Cleaners & Public Servants
Think About it!
Who are the players benefiting from this new headquarters? Who should pay to rebuild this road? ExxonMobil & their Contractors or your tax dollars?
Think about.
Happy New Year
