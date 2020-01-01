Latest update January 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

DEVELOPMENT is CONSTANT everywhere which comes at a COST

Jan 01, 2020 News 0

When your leaders are asleep at the wheel however, then that cost can become a burden to the nation and its people
Take a look at this example:
ExxonMobil is building its headquarters and uses the Ogle Airstrip Road. In the process the road is being destroyed.
Who will be paying to fix that?
It is you: …using the tax dollars you pay each month from your salaries and from the salaries of the already poorly paid teachers, the Nurses, Police Cleaners & Public Servants
Think About it!
Who are the players benefiting from this new headquarters? Who should pay to rebuild this road? ExxonMobil & their Contractors or your tax dollars?
Think about.
Happy New Year

More in this category

Sports

What will the selectors come up with’?

What will the selectors come up with’?

Jan 01, 2020

Asks Sean Devers In March last year Guyana’s Captain Leon Johnson won his country’s fifth successive titles (2015-2019); one more than Tamar Lambert’ four and equalled Jamaica’s five-year run...
Read More
UDFA Christmas Football final for $700,000

UDFA Christmas Football final for $700,000

Jan 01, 2020

Trophy Stall maintains seven-year support of UDFA football

Trophy Stall maintains seven-year support of UDFA...

Jan 01, 2020

PKFF Annual 5-a-side floodlight football on tonight

PKFF Annual 5-a-side floodlight football on...

Jan 01, 2020

KMTC express gratitude to sponsors and fans

KMTC express gratitude to sponsors and fans

Jan 01, 2020

Hinds Financial Services hands over UDFA first prize, $200,000 Galaxy Note 9 for MVP

Hinds Financial Services hands over UDFA first...

Jan 01, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Oil and debt

    Carl Greenidge should know something about debt. After all, he did admit in his Christmas Day letter in the Stabroek News... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019