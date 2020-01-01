DEVELOPMENT is CONSTANT everywhere which comes at a COST

When your leaders are asleep at the wheel however, then that cost can become a burden to the nation and its people

Take a look at this example:

ExxonMobil is building its headquarters and uses the Ogle Airstrip Road. In the process the road is being destroyed.

Who will be paying to fix that?

It is you: …using the tax dollars you pay each month from your salaries and from the salaries of the already poorly paid teachers, the Nurses, Police Cleaners & Public Servants

Think About it!

Who are the players benefiting from this new headquarters? Who should pay to rebuild this road? ExxonMobil & their Contractors or your tax dollars?

Think about.

Happy New Year