Zaman, Rambaran guide Melville to nine-wicket win; Good Success maintain unbeaten streak

Half centuries from Zameer Zaman and Devon Rambaran guided Melville to a nine-wicket win over Sarah, while Good Success recorded consecutive victories to maintain their unbeaten streak when the Prem Dhaniram/Chandrika Ragnauth and Tamesh Persaud 15-over softball competition continued yesterday at Belle Plaine, Wakenaam.

Sarah were bowled out for 136, batting first against Melville in the day’s first encounter. Andy Dindyal and Balram Persaud added 75 for the fifth wicket to steady the innings after they were reduced to 30-4. Dindyal struck four sixes in a top score of 39, while Persaud made 38 with one four and four sixes. Rakesh Choon contributed 14 as Kamash Dinban captured 3-18, Nokta Moses 2-16 and Chris Singh 2-21.

Melville lost an early wicket with the score on 11, but Zaman and Rambaran added an unbroken 126 for the second wicket to see their team to victory. The consistent Zaman hammered one four and 11 sixes in a top score of 75, while Rambaran made an half century laced with seven maximums as Melville finished on 137-1 in 13 overs.

In the day’s second encounter, Good Success beat Noitgedacht by 48 runs. Good Success took first strike and were reduced to 20-2, but resolute batting by the middle order saw them to a competitive 206-9. Navendra Sooklall continued his fine form with an attacking 59 which included nine sixes, while Sanjay Jairam made 31 with two fours and three sixes. The duo added 66 for the third wicket to repair the early damage. Skipper Imran Khan made a run-a-ball 23 while Joel Steven made 22 as Jewan Persaud claimed 3-32, Romario Steven 2-29 and Talesh Lokram 2-30.

Noitgedacht were put on the back foot early on in the chase, with spinner Beesham Moses rocking the top order, but Randy Roopnarine and Talesh Lokram added 86 for the fourth wicket to keep their team in the hunt. However, Imran Khan rotated his bowlers well and managed to end their resistance as Moses had Roopnarine well caught by Derwin Daniels on the boundary for a top score of 42 with six sixes. Following his dismissal, wickets fell at regular intervals; Lokram made 34, while Gewan Persaud assisted with 15. Moses bagged 5-16 and Sooklall 2-23 as Noitgedacht managed 158-9.

Good Success, undoubtedly the tournament favourites, went on to beat Sarah by 156 runs. Good Success batted first and piled up 221-9. Sooklall and Khan laid the foundation with a second wicket stand of 101. Sooklall stroked three fours and two sixes in a top score of 54, while Khan made 46 with three fours and four sixes. Jaggernauth Manbodh contributed 21 as Rocky Chulai claimed 3-36 and Andy Dindyal 2-40.

Sookall and Beesham Moses pegged back Sarah’s reply with some early wickets, and they were never able to recover and were limited to 65-9. Chulai made 23; Sooklall grabbed 5-19 and Moses 3-9.

The competition is being played on a round robin format with the teams playing each other twice. The top two teams will clash in the final; Good Success are leading the points table followed by Melville. (Zaheer Mohamed)