Worker who ties up, robs boss and female employee, gets 12 months

– Alleged accomplice remanded

A miner, who admitted yesterday to robbing two persons of articles in excess of $1.1M, was sent to prison, where he will welcome the new year.

Titus Valenzuela was jointly charged with a fellow miner on the charges. However, the accomplice pleaded not guilty to the charges. At the time the charges were read, Valenzuela and Terrence Bacchus appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan. They were unrepresented.

The first charge read that on December 27, 2019 at Takutu Backdam, Cuyuni River, the men, armed with cutlasses, robbed Candace Ramroach of one cell phone valued $58,000.

Also it was alleged that on the same date and at the same location they robbed Joe Pinto of $830, 000 cash, a cologne valued $87,000, a phone valued $5,000 and 14 pennyweight of raw gold valued $180,600 amounting to $1,102,600 while still being armed with cutlasses.

Valenzuela told the court that he is 18 years old and hails from Kuru Kuru Linden/Soesdyke Highway; Bacchus is 25 and resides in Linden.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield related the facts of the charges. It was stated that the two men were employed by Pinto who is a dredge owner. Days before Christmas there was a ‘wash down’ and Pinto closed the operation and sent home the workers for the holiday. However, Valenzuela allegedly went away and made contact with Bacchus to make plans to rob their boss.

The men reportedly returned to the mining camp and at the time the victims were together.

Prosecutor Mansfield told the court that Valenzuela and Bacchus tied up Ramroach and Pinto. They then allegedly ransacked the camp and carted of the items mentioned in the charge.

The matter was reported to the Bartica Police Station and following investigations the men were arrested.

Moreover, a quantity of raw gold was recovered and the men allegedly gave caution statements to the police admitting to committing the act. They also detailed the roles they played.

In addressing the court Valenzuela said, “I took the phone because I didn’t want them to get in contact with nobody, and I rob he (Pinto) because my family needed the money.”

Following his explanation to the court Magistrate McLennan sentenced the accused to 12 months in prison for robbing Pinto and six months for the offence committed on Ramroach. The sentences will run concurrently.

As it relates to Bacchus, the prosecutor objected to bail based on the seriousness of the offence and the penalties it attracts.

Bacchus was remanded to prison until January 9, 2020, when he will make his next court appearance at the Bartica Magistrate’s Court.