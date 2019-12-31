Woman wanted for porkknocker’s death nabbed five years later

Latest update December 31st, 2019 12:59 AM
After five years of hiding, Stella Henry was arrested in connection with the murder of her reputed husband Junior Brandt at Merland Backdam, Baramita, Region One, North West District (NWD).
In April 2014 Brandt’s body was discovered in pool of blood, by a Porkknocker, in a camp he (Brandt) shared with Henry.
The discovery was reported to the Baramita village captain who, with the assistance of police, ventured out to retrieve the body.
An investigation was launched and Henry was said to be the prime suspect.
But Henry was able to evade police for 5 years.
Kaieteur News learnt that the woman sought refuge in desolate jungle areas. But she could not resist the temptation to return to Central Baramita this year for the Christmas holidays.
As result someone spotted her and tipped off the police, who acted immediately and arrested Henry on December 23, last.
It is alleged that the woman confessed to the crime and claimed that she killed Brandt because of anger.
On the day in question the two were drinking alcohol at their camp when they had a disagreement.
An argument erupted and Brandt dealt Henry three chops to her hand with a “chopper”.
Henry reportedly then became enraged, and headed to the kitchen in search of a knife.
She then returned and allegedly stabbed Brandt four times to the stomach.
Brandt fell to the ground and Henry made good her escape.
